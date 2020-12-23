The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 22 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.8576 £ 22.7137 Estimated MTD return 2.67 % 2.31 % Estimated YTD return 12.92 % 10.07 % Estimated ITD return 158.58 % 127.14 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 20.30 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -21.49 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -20.75 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A