DGAP-Adhoc DIC Asset AG acquires logistics specialist RLI Investors
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
DIC Asset AG acquires logistics specialist RLI Investors
Frankfurt am Main, 23 December 2020 - Today, DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) signed the agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in RLI Investors GmbH, Munich, along with a minority stake of 25% in Realogis Holding GmbH ("Realogis"), Munich. The purchase price approximates EUR 42 million. The transfer to the DIC Asset group of companies will take place at the beginning of the first quarter of 2021.
RLI Investors currently has more than EUR 700 million in assets under management. With the acquisition, DIC Asset AG continues to expand its footprint in the strategically important logistics asset class for the benefit of national and international investors on its real estate management platform.
IR Contact DIC Asset AG:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Strasse 20
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@dic-asset.de
|
