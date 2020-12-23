DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment DIC Asset AG acquires logistics specialist RLI Investors 23-Dec-2020 / 07:56 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 23 December 2020 - Today, DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) signed the agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in RLI Investors GmbH, Munich, along with a minority stake of 25% in Realogis Holding GmbH ("Realogis"), Munich. The purchase price approximates EUR 42 million. The transfer to the DIC Asset group of companies will take place at the beginning of the first quarter of 2021.

RLI Investors currently has more than EUR 700 million in assets under management. With the acquisition, DIC Asset AG continues to expand its footprint in the strategically important logistics asset class for the benefit of national and international investors on its real estate management platform.



IR Contact DIC Asset AG:

Peer Schlinkmann

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Neue Mainzer Strasse 20

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main

Phone +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@dic-asset.de

