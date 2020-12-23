 

DGAP-Adhoc DIC Asset AG acquires logistics specialist RLI Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.12.2020, 07:56  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
DIC Asset AG acquires logistics specialist RLI Investors

23-Dec-2020 / 07:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIC Asset AG acquires logistics specialist RLI Investors

Frankfurt am Main, 23 December 2020 - Today, DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) signed the agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in RLI Investors GmbH, Munich, along with a minority stake of 25% in Realogis Holding GmbH ("Realogis"), Munich. The purchase price approximates EUR 42 million. The transfer to the DIC Asset group of companies will take place at the beginning of the first quarter of 2021.

RLI Investors currently has more than EUR 700 million in assets under management. With the acquisition, DIC Asset AG continues to expand its footprint in the strategically important logistics asset class for the benefit of national and international investors on its real estate management platform.


IR Contact DIC Asset AG:
Peer Schlinkmann
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Neue Mainzer Strasse 20
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Phone +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@dic-asset.de



 

23-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 20
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@dic-asset.de
Internet: www.dic-asset.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Indices: S-DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1157104

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1157104  23-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1157104&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
DIC Asset Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: DIC Asset AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc DIC Asset AG acquires logistics specialist RLI Investors DGAP-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment DIC Asset AG acquires logistics specialist RLI Investors 23-Dec-2020 / 07:56 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
AIXTRON ermöglicht den nächsten Schritt im GIMMIK-Forschungsprojekt für mehr Energieeffizienz / ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Abivax' Covid-19-Phase-2b/3-miR-AGE-Studie mit ABX464 von der französischen Regierung zum ...
DGAP-News: Kalamazoo Resources Limited: Auf dem Goldprojekt South Muckleford wurde ein ausgedehntes epizonales ...
DGAP-News: Abivax's Covid-19 Phase 2b/3 miR-AGE trial with ABX464 declared Research National Priority by the ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei der Wasserstofferzeugung und bei Batteriematerialien auf ...
DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter Hannover Leasing berät Perial bei Akquisition des historischen 'Post Office ...
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Liwet Holding AG hat eine Sperre für die Eintragung der Kapitalerhöhung erwirkt - Swiss Steel ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
CAG International AG mit neuem Höchstkurs
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:57 Uhr
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG übernimmt führenden Logistikspezialisten RLI Investors (deutsch)
07:57 Uhr
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG übernimmt führenden Logistikspezialisten RLI Investors
07:57 Uhr
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG acquires leading German logistics specialist RLI Investors
07:56 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG übernimmt Logistikspezialisten RLI Investors (deutsch)
07:56 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG übernimmt Logistikspezialisten RLI Investors
22.12.20
DIC Asset setzt auf Logistik
22.12.20
BAADER BANK belässt DIC ASSET AG auf 'Buy'
22.12.20
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG erwirbt Logistik-Immobilie in Bremen für 25 Mio. Euro - Ankaufsvolumen steigt auf über 1,6 Mrd. Euro (deutsch)
22.12.20
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG acquires logistics asset in Bremen for EUR 25 million - acquisition volume increases to more than EUR 1.6 billion
22.12.20
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG erwirbt Logistik-Immobilie in Bremen für 25 Mio. Euro - Ankaufsvolumen steigt auf über 1,6 Mrd. Euro

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
2.678
DIC Asset AG
24.03.20
2
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Business-Update vor dem Hintergrund der Corona-Pandemie (deutsch)