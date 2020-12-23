 

DGAP-News GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG strengthens Board of Directors with a Chief Risk Officer (CRO)

Baden-Baden, December 23, 2020: GRENKE AG, global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, is strengthening its Board of Directors by adding the position of Chief Risk Officer (CRO). To this end, the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG has appointed Isabel Rösler as a member of the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2021. In the newly created department, Isabel Rösler is responsible for key internal control functions such as risk controlling, compliance, money laundering prevention, and data protection.

After studying business administration, Isabel Rösler had a long career at PricewaterhouseCoopers  Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft where she successfully completed training as an auditor and tax consultant and later held the role of senior manager focused on auditing leasing companies and banks. She then went on to serve in senior positions at Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and was the Managing Director of SüdLeasing GmbH and SüdFactoring GmbH.

Supervisory Board Chairman Prof. Dr Ernst-Moritz Lipp in his comments on her appointment said: "In adding the position of Chief Risk Officer to the Board of Directors, we intend to meet the more stringent regulatory requirements for internal control systems even better. Ms Rösler is a proven expert in the leasing and factoring business and has extensive experience in risk controlling and other back-office areas. We look forward to continuing to vigorously advance GRENKE AG's integrated risk management with Ms Rösler on board."

On October 29, 2020, the Supervisory Board had addressed another important department matter and, in addition to the departments Group Strategy, IT, Risk Controlling and Credit Center, has also assigned responsibility for Internal Auditing to the Board of Directors' Chair Antje Leminsky.

On January 5, 2021, GRENKE AG will publish its new business figures for the fourth quarter of 2020.

