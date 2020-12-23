 

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

23 December 2020

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, provides notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM").

An EGM will be held at the Company’s offices at 4th Floor, Styne House, Hatch Street Upper, Dublin 2, D02 DY27, Ireland at 2:00pm Irish time on Thursday, 21 January 2021.

Until now transactions in the shares of the Company have been settled through the CREST system. However, after the United Kingdom withdraws from the European Union, it will no longer be possible to use the CREST system. Consequently, Kenmare, like all other Irish incorporated and traded PLCs, will have to migrate settlement to another system based within the EU called Euroclear. This is a necessity as there is no meaningful alternative for settlement.

While it will not materially affect the fundamental rights and benefits shareholders have by owning shares, the Euroclear system, which is an intermediated system, is administratively and legally more complicated than the CREST system. For those shareholders who hold their shares in paper outside of CREST, there will be no change to what is owned and how it is held.

The business of the EGM will be to consider and, if thought fit, approve certain resolutions relating to the replacement of CREST with the Euroclear system for the electronic settlement of trading in the Company's ordinary shares.  

The Circular, the Form of Proxy and copies of the documents referred to in the Circular are available to view on Kenmare’s website (www.kenmareresources.com) and will be available for inspection during normal business hours on any business day from the date of this letter until the EGM at the offices of McCann FitzGerald, Riverside One, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2.

While Kenmare expects the EGM to proceed on 21 January 2021, the health and safety of its shareholders, employees and others who would ordinarily attend an EGM is of paramount concern. The Company is obliged to comply with the emergency measures introduced by the Irish Government, which require people to stay at home and restrict public gatherings to limit the impact and spread of COVID-19.

Shareholders should expect the EGM to take place under constrained circumstances. Kenmare will ensure that all legal requirements of the meeting, in accordance with its Articles of Association, are satisfied with the minimum necessary quorum of three shareholders and physical distancing measures will be in place. The Company asks shareholders to adhere to Irish Government regulations and guidance and vote by proxy on the resolutions set out in the Notice of EGM as early as possible. The Company reserves the right to refuse entry to the meeting where reasonably necessary to comply with the COVID-19 related public health measures and advice. Further details on how to submit a proxy are set out in the Notice of EGM.

Seite 1 von 2
Kenmare Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”) 23 December 2020 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, provides notice of an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Deirdre Somers appointed independent director of Episode Inc.
03.12.20
Holding(s) in Company
03.12.20
Update on mining operations at Pilivili
03.12.20
Board Update