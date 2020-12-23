 

L'Oréal News Release: "L’Oréal announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of Takami Co, a japanese company that markets the Takami skincare brand"

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 08:00  |  32   |   |   

L’ORÉAL ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF AN AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF
TAKAMI CO, A JAPANESE COMPANY THAT MARKETS THE TAKAMI SKINCARE BRAND

Clichy, 23 December 2020 – L’Oréal announces the signing of an agreement to acquire the Japanese company Takami Co. This company develops and markets products licensed by the skincare brand Takami, owned by Doctor Hiroshi Takami, founder of two eponymous dermatological clinics in Tokyo. On this occasion, L’Oréal also renewed a very long term brand licensing agreement with Doctor Takami and signed a collaboration contract with the Takami clinics. This acquisition should be completed in the next few weeks.

The Takami brand, founded in 1999, is a premium skincare brand, expert in peeling, based on the know-how of the famous eponymous dermatological and aesthetic clinics established in the Omotesando district of Tokyo. The brand is particularly famous for its iconic product, the Skin Peel pre-serum, also called the "Little Blue Bottle" by Asian women. Mainly available in Japan and in some Asian countries, notably in China where it enjoys strong appeal, the brand is marketed through an omnichannel distribution: mostly in e-commerce, in particular by subscription, as well as in selective distribution. The brand achieved sales revenue of about €50M in 2019 and continues its growth this year despite difficult market conditions due to Covid-19 impacts.

Cyril Chapuy, President of L’Oréal Luxe, comments on this acquisition: “We are very pleased to welcome the Takami brand into our portfolio. Its reputation in Asia matches the remarkable quality of its products. Its expertise in prestigious beauty treatments and its omnichannel distribution make it a very complementary brand within L’Oréal Luxe."

Jérôme Bruhat, President of L'Oréal Japan, says: “The Takami brand teams led by Mr. Okamura have been able to build a strong reputation in skincare expertise, a unique visual identity and a core group of loyal customers in Japan. These are the pillars of the brand’s success that we will grow further in the future.”

Yuji Okamura, President and Owner of Takami Co, declares: “Born from the expertise of the aesthetic and dermatological Takami clinics, our products provide the quality and the efficacy expected by the most demanding Japanese consumers. After 21 years of growth in Japan, we are thrilled to join the L’Oréal Group, the world’s leading beauty company, which will allow us to develop our brand thanks to its scientific and international expertise.”

Seite 1 von 2
L'Oreal Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

L'Oréal News Release: "L’Oréal announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of Takami Co, a japanese company that markets the Takami skincare brand" L’ORÉAL ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF AN AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF TAKAMI CO, A JAPANESE COMPANY THAT MARKETS THE TAKAMI SKINCARE BRAND Clichy, 23 December 2020 – L’Oréal announces the signing of an agreement to acquire the Japanese company …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
RBC belässt LOREAL auf 'Neutral'
15.12.20
Die L’Oreal-Aktie hat ihre Dividendenaristokratie 2020 verspielt: Jetzt auf die Aktie setzen?
15.12.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt LOREAL auf 'Buy'
08.12.20
L'OREAL: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital at November 30, 2020
03.12.20
JPMORGAN belässt LOREAL auf 'Overweight'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
16
L'Oreal = stabil