 

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and non audited condensed interim consolidated financial statement for the three months of FY 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 08:00  |  16   |   |   

The Group revenue during the first quarter of FY2020 stood at 24 480 thousand EUR, while during the same period of FY2019 revenue was 21 348 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during the first three months was 1 852 thousand EUR, at the same period last year was 1 562 thousand EUR.

EBITDA constituted 3 153 thousand EUR, while year ago it stood at 2 407 thousand EUR.


Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachments


Vilniaus Baldai Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and non audited condensed interim consolidated financial statement for the three months of FY 2021 The Group revenue during the first quarter of FY2020 stood at 24 480 thousand EUR, while during the same period of FY2019 revenue was 21 348 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during the first three months was 1 852 thousand EUR, at the same …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Successful completion of Atari’s private placement to accelerate development of the Atari VCS as ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 22/12/2020
11.12.20
Due to a fire in the Vilniaus baldai factory (II)
11.12.20
Correction: Due to a fire in the Vilniaus baldai factory
11.12.20
Due to a fire in the Vilniaus baldai factory
08.12.20
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB investor's calendar for 2021FY
30.11.20
Convocation of the general shareholders meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB and draft resolutions
30.11.20
Social Responsibility Report 2020
27.11.20
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB annual audited information for the year 2020
23.11.20
UPDATE: VILNIAUS BALDAI AB investor's calendar for 2020FY