BetterLife Welcomes Psychedelic Industry Leaders to the Senior Management Team

“BetterLife welcomes Patrick and Justin to our senior leadership team. Their experience in psychedelics in the fields of health and wellness will be valuable assets for Betterlife, helping solidify our place as leaders in this fast-growing industry” said Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife.

VANCOUVER, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“ BetterLife ” or the “ Company ”) CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU) an emerging biotech company, is pleased to announce that Patrick Kroupa and Justin Kirkland, two industry leaders in psychedelic therapeutics, have joined the Company. Mr. Kroupa and Mr. Kirkland will join the senior management team of BetterLife as Chief Psychedelics Officer and Chief Psychedelics Scientist, respectively.

“Psychedelic medicine offers the single greatest opportunity to positively impact mental health and well-being worldwide,” said Patrick Kroupa, “and BetterLife is uniquely positioned to make that happen. When you’re involved with a promising company that is aligned with your core beliefs and aspirations for humanity ... that’s when good things happen.”

Justin Kirkland remarked “BetterLife believes that the mental health space is ready for transformation, and that innovation and investment will lead to a major disruption in how mental health is treated. I am extremely excited to join the BetterLife team and look forward to the opportunity to continue to educate and advance the global conversation on the promise of psychedelics.”

Patrick Kroupa joining as Chief Psychedelics Officer

Patrick Kroupa, president of Transcend Biodynamics LLC, will be joining the management team at BetterLife as Chief Psychedelic Officer. Mr. Kroupa has over 20 years experience working with a wide spectrum of psychedelic compounds to address mental health and drug dependence disorders. Patrick brings a tremendous breadth of experience utilizing cutting-edge molecular advancements to enhance the positive outcomes of unaddressed patient populations.

Justin Kirkland joining as Chief Psychedelics Scientist

Justin Kirkland is a chemist with experience in natural products, small molecules, peptide synthesis, analytical chemistry, and drug formulations for improved bioavailability. Mr. Kirkland has earned a BS in Agronomy and an MS in Biology, and attended medical school in Belize at the Central American Health Sciences University. He was recently awarded a U.S. patent for the improved synthesis of the ergoline, 2-bromo-LSD.