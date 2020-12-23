 

EMGS Update to Letter of Award

23.12.2020, 08:30   

Reference is made to the stock exchange notification published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") on 2 December 2020 wherein the Company announced that it had received a letter of award for a 3D CSEM and MT (magnetotelluric) multi-client survey in the Gulf of Mexico.

EMGS is pleased to announce that the project contract has now been signed.

The Company has begun preparations and expects commencement of the survey in late Q1 2021.


Contact
 Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 94 82 58 36

About EMGS
 EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



