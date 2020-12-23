 

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

23.12.2020   

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                        23 December 2020 at 9:30 am

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 21 December 2020 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to the A shares and voting rights owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds decreasing below five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc’s shares and voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.99% shares

4.94% voting rights 		0.02% shares

0.02% voting rights 		5.01% shares

4.96% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.08% shares

5.04% voting rights 		0.03% shares

0.03% voting rights 		5.11% shares

5.07% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   27,684,509 shares

27,684,509 voting rights 		  4.99% shares

4.94% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A 27,684,509 shares

27,684,509 voting rights 		4.99% shares

4.94% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 102,446 shares

102,446 voting rights 		0.02% shares

0.02% voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 19,158 shares

19,158 voting rights 		0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B 121,604 shares

121,604 voting rights 		0.02% shares

0.02% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


Disclaimer

