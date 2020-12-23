Convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate and draft resolutions on agenda issue

Special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate, legal entity code 152105644, the registered address Gyneju str. 14 Vilnius, Lithuania (hereinafter – “ the Company ”), informs that on the initiative and decision of management company UAB „INVL Asset Management“ (hereinafter – “ the Management Company “) the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter- “ the Meeting ”) is to be held on 14 January 2021.

Considering that the quarantine announced in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania by Government Resolution No. 1226 of 4 November 2020, was extended until 31 January 2021 - the management of the Company strongly urges the shareholders of the Company to exercise the right to vote on the issues on the agenda of the Meeting by submitting duly completed general ballot papers to the Company. More information on the rights and obligations of shareholders is provided at the end of this notice.

The Meeting will start at 9:00 a.m. (registration starts at 8.30 a.m.).

The Meeting’s accounting day 7 January 2021 (the persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of accounting day of the Meeting or authorized persons by them, or the persons with whom shareholders concluded the agreements on the disposal of voting right, shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting).

The total number of the Company's shares is 13,150,000 shares. Considering that the Company has acquired its own shares, the total number of votes at the Company's shareholders' meeting is 13,049,569 votes.

Agenda of the Meeting:

Deciding on the amendment of the Articles of Association of Company, approval of new wording of the Articles of Association and appointment of the authorized person to sign new wording of the Articles of Association; Deciding on the approval of the application of the principles of setting the Performance Fee; Deciding on buy-back of shares of Company due to the material change of the Articles of Association; Deciding on the main principles of the procedure for buy-back of shares of the Company.

Draft resolutions of the Meeting: