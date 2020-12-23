 

Thailand continues to reopen for travellers slowly and safely

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 08:42  |  47   |   |   

TAT's special tourist initiatives support ongoing Thai government COVID-19 measures, including 14-day quarantine and Certificate of Entry documents

BANGKOK, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's tourism sector continues to safely and slowly reopen welcoming international travellers to the country with special tourist initiatives, while also remaining vigilant by enforcing strict public health guidelines to protect all during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangkok, Thailand

The Royal Thai Government recently lifted restrictions on the Special Tourist Visa (STV), which allows entry for tourists from any country or territory worldwide. Prior to this, STV holders were only allowed from low-risk countries. The STV offers visitors an initial 90-day visa with two extensions totalling 270 days. The STV was also extended to allow arrival by private yacht.

Thailand also offers a single-entry Tourist Visa (TR) that permits stays of up to 60 days and may be extended once for an additional 30 days. In addition, visa exemptions have been reactivated for eligible passport holders of 56 countries and territories for a stay between 30-90 days. The validity of the Certificate of Entry (COE) was also extended to more than 72 hours in case of flight delays or missed connecting flights.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said, "We recommend that all potential visitors who want to enter Thailand contact the nearest Thai embassy or consulate-general first regarding all the necessary visa requirements in their respective countries as the situation continues to evolve. In addition to other requirements, the 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival remains in place and applies equally to both Thai nationals and foreign visitors."

TAT has created a variety of platforms and support mechanisms to facilitate ease of entry, while not compromising public safety to the Thai population at large. These include the collaboration with the Thai tourism industry partners on a series of tourism promotions and initiatives, including Amazing Thailand Plus, ASQ Paradise, and Happy DIY Set.

TAT also introduced the 'Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification in collaboration with the public and private sector partners to help build confidence among Thai and foreign tourists. The certification is key to ongoing efforts by Thai tourism operators to certify that an establishment meets the standards of hygiene and health safety for their products and services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as vaccination efforts begin in earnest.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1391287/Bangkok.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Thailand continues to reopen for travellers slowly and safely TAT's special tourist initiatives support ongoing Thai government COVID-19 measures, including 14-day quarantine and Certificate of Entry documents BANGKOK, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Thailand's tourism sector continues to safely and slowly …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Amgen Submits Sotorasib Marketing Authorization Application To The European Medicines Agency
Pipeotech's Reach Goes Atomic
Global Online Gambling Market Revenues Expected to Double in Upcoming Years
P.I. AND TV POLYGRAPH EXPERT DAN RIBACOFF, LISA RIBACOFF, LANCE RIBACOFF, AND THEIR FIRM, ...
Miners Seeing Production Shift for the Fluorspar Billion Dollar Market
St. James Gold Corp. Announces the Appointment of a Qualified Person, Stewart A. Jackson, PhD., to ...
NextChem and JFE Engineering Corporation Sign an Agreement for the Production of Low Carbon ...
Business Reporter: Employee-centric workspaces after the pandemic
PERFUMARIE Forms Joint Venture With INFRA-APPAREL GROUPE To Bring Its Luxury Beauty Portfolio Into ...
Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
XENO NFT Hub, the First NFT Marketplace Powered by Polkadot
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Could Exceed $49 Billion By 2027
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies ...
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity