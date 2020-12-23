 

SCOR supports actuarial science by presenting Actuarial Awards in five countries in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 08:42  |  82   |   |   

Press Release
December 23, 2020 - N° 28

SCOR supports actuarial science by presenting
Actuarial Awards in five countries in 2020

Every year since 1996, SCOR has rewarded the best academic work in the field of actuarial science with annual prizes in several countries throughout the world. These prizes are designed to promote the development of actuarial science, to encourage research in this field, and to contribute to the improvement of risk knowledge and management. The SCOR Actuarial Awards are recognized in the insurance and reinsurance industries as a mark of excellence. The Actuarial Awards in France are supported by the SCOR Corporate Foundation for Science.

The SCOR Actuarial Awards juries are composed of internationally recognized researchers and insurance, reinsurance and finance professionals. The winners are selected for their command of actuarial concepts, the quality of their analytical methods, and the originality of their research in terms of scientific advances and potential practical applications to the world of risk management.

In 2020, SCOR presented Actuarial Awards in five countries around the world: Sweden (October 9), Germany (November 11), the UK (November 26), France (December 10) and Italy (December 18).

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: “The SCOR Actuarial Awards have been rewarding original work by young actuaries from around the world for more than 20 years. The SCOR group is proud to actively support new thinking on risk analysis and management while promoting the emergence and recognition of young talent. These awards reflect our long-term commitment to research and are fully in line with the work of the SCOR Corporate Foundation for Science.

*

*         *

Presentation of the SCOR 2020 Actuarial Awards

On October 9 in Sweden, Svein Børre Solvang, CEO of SCOR Sweden Re, and Erik Havreng, representing the Swedish Actuarial Association, presented the Actuarial prize for Sweden during the SCOR Sweden Re Life Insurance Webinar 2020. The prize was awarded to Sandra Brännstam, a consultant at EY, for her dissertation “Calibration of SCR according to the standard formula applied on Swedish population data - based on Lee Carter modeling”.

On November 11 in Germany, Frieder Knüpling, Chief Risk Officer of SCOR, presented the Actuarial Awards for Germany during a virtual ceremony. The 2020 winners were Dr. Martin Bladt of the University of Lausanne, for his dissertation “Statistics of extremes, matrix distributions and applications in non-life insurance modeling”, Bassant Abed of the Technical University of Munich, for her dissertation “Customer Churn Prediction in the Insurance Sector Using Machine Learning Methods”, and Dr. Johannes Schupp of the University of Ulm, for his dissertation “Trend Processes in Mortality Models and Management of the Longevity Risk”.

Seite 1 von 3
SCOR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SCOR supports actuarial science by presenting Actuarial Awards in five countries in 2020 Press ReleaseDecember 23, 2020 - N° 28 SCOR supports actuarial science by presenting Actuarial Awards in five countries in 2020 Every year since 1996, SCOR has rewarded the best academic work in the field of actuarial science with annual prizes in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Jérôme Guilbert is appointed Chief Communications Officer at SCOR
16.12.20
The Board of Directors chooses Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas to succeed Denis Kessler as Chief Executive Officer of SCOR
10.12.20
Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers