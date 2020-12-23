Presentation for investors of INVL Baltic Real Estate
INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – „the Company“) announces a presentation for investors about the Company‘s value creation in 2016-2020.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of the Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com
