EQT Infrastructure V launches offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Torghatten ASA through HATI BidCo AS with recommendation of Board of Directors of Torghatten ASA

Founded in 1878, Torghatten is the leading private passenger transportation company in Norway with an annual revenue of approximately NOK 10 billion and about 7000 employees. The Company's core business is within sea, land and air transportation - distributed across ferries, express boats, buses and air traffic (excluded from the transaction) throughout Norway. Torghatten provides essential services and its route network significantly shortens travel time along the Norwegian coastline, making the Company a critical part of the country's domestic transportation system.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Infrastructure V fund (" EQT Infrastructure ") and Torghatten ASA (" Torghatten " or "the Company") today announced that HATI BidCo AS (the " Offeror ") will launch an offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Torghatten through a voluntary cash offer (the " Offer ").

The offer from the Offeror is at NOK 175 in cash per share in Torghatten, excluding the airline segment. Torghatten plans to distribute the Company's shares in WF Holding AS (66 %), which owns the airline company Widerøe, through shares in a newly-established subsidiary ("Flyco") to Torghatten's shareholders prior to or in connection with the execution of the Offer, whereby the shareholders will receive one (1) share in Flyco for every share they own in Torghatten. Each share in Flyco is valued at NOK 17 upon being distributed.

The dividend will be distributed to shareholders in Torghatten registered in VPS per 22 December 2020, which means that it will not be possible to acquire new shares in Torghatten with rights to dividends.

Based upon this valuation, the Offer and distribution of shares in Flyco values each Torghatten share at NOK 192.

The Board of Directors of Torghatten has unanimously decided to recommend that Torghatten's shareholders accept the Offer, and the Offeror has entered into agreements on certain terms to acquire shares from Torghatten's largest shareholders, which represent approximately 53.62 percent of the total issued and outstanding shares of Torghatten. The share purchase agreements include the same purchase price per share as those sold through the Offer and the completion of these agreements is notably contingent upon the completion of the Offer.