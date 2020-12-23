Ticknovate Saas Service Agreement with ForSea AB

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 23 December 2020 at 10:30

Digitalist Group Plc (“Digitalist Group” or “Company”) has, together with Ticknovate Limited belonging in the same group of companies, concluded a Ticknovate Saas Service Agreement (“Agreement”) with ForSea AB. The Agreement is in force until 31 August 2027. The Company estimates the value of the Agreement to be approximately EUR 1.9 million.

Digitalist Group estimates that the Agreement will not affect its earlier guidance for 2020, according to which, in 2020, turnover is expected to decrease in comparison with 2019, and EBITDA is expected to improve in comparison with 2019.