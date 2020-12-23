Additional agreement on the delivery of design and development services to a Swedish public sector operator

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information 23 December 2020 at 10:45

Digitalist Group Plc’s (Digitalist Group or Company) subsidiary Digitalist Sweden AB has concluded an additional agreement with a Swedish public sector operator on the delivery of design and development services. The agreement is part of long-term cooperation and its value is approximately EUR 1.2 million. The delivery of the services is planned to take place during 2021. The agreement supports Digitalist Group’s growth in Sweden and its target to act as a strategic partner in digitalisation.

Digitalist Group estimates that the agreement will not affect its earlier guidance for 2020.