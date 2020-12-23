 

Additional agreement on the delivery of design and development services to a Swedish public sector operator

Digitalist Group Plc    Inside information     23 December 2020 at 10:45

Digitalist Group Plc’s (Digitalist Group or Company) subsidiary Digitalist Sweden AB has concluded an additional agreement with a Swedish public sector operator on the delivery of design and development services. The agreement is part of long-term cooperation and its value is approximately EUR 1.2 million. The delivery of the services is planned to take place during 2021. The agreement supports Digitalist Group’s growth in Sweden and its target to act as a strategic partner in digitalisation.

Digitalist Group estimates that the agreement will not affect its earlier guidance for 2020.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

Further information:

Digitalist Group Plc

Petteri Poutiainen, CEO,

tel. +358 40 865 4252, petteri.poutiainen@digitalistgroup.com

 

Mervi Södö, CFO, tel. +358 40 136 5959, mervi.sodo@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global

Attachment


09:30 Uhr
Ticknovate Saas Service Agreement with ForSea AB
17.12.20
DIGITALIST GROUP PLC: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
17.12.20
Digitalist Group sells minority shareholding in Digitalist Sweden AB to executive management, Directed acquisition of company shares