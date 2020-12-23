DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Financing TubeSolar AG: Capital increase successfully placed - New investor groups tapped 23.12.2020 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- 1,000,000 new shares placed at an issue price of EUR 6.00 each

- Proceeds from the issue will be used in particular to finance the development of highly automated production and the further growth of TubeSolar AG

- Capital increase oversubscribed

Augsburg, 23 December 2020: TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4, XETRA, primary market Düsseldorf, m:access), a manufacturer of patent-protected photovoltaic thin-film tubes, in particular for use in the agricultural sector for spanning agricultural production areas, has successfully placed its capital increase in full. The gross issue proceeds amount to EUR 6 million. After registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, TubeSolar AG's share capital will increase by a nominal EUR 1,000,000 from EUR 10,000,000 to EUR 11,000,000.

During the subscription period from 8 to 22 December 2020, existing shareholders were able to exercise their subscription rights and subscribe to new shares at a ratio of 10:1 for EUR 6.00 per share. A large number of shareholders made use of this option. The unsubscribed shares were placed with qualified investors in a private placement, with demand exceeding supply. The private placement was accompanied by Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG as bookrunner.

The inflowing funds from the capital increase are to be used in particular to finance the development of highly automated production and the further growth of TubeSolar AG, including a possible acquisition of shares.





About TubeSolar AG

TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are joined together to form modules and whose properties enable additional opportunities for use in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology is to be used primarily in the agricultural sector, spanning agricultural production areas. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.

Service

Website: www.tubesolar.de

Contact Investor Relations:

Maximilian Fischer, mailto: m.fischer@tubesolar.de

max. Equity Marketing GmbH, Marienplatz 2, 80331 Munich, Tel.: +49 89 13928890

23.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: TubeSolar AG Berliner Allee 65 86153 Augsburg Germany Phone: +49 821 899 830 50 E-mail: ir@tubesolar.de Internet: www.tubesolar.de ISIN: DE000A2PXQD4 WKN: A2PXQD Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf EQS News ID: 1157082

End of News DGAP News Service

1157082 23.12.2020