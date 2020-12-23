 

DGAP-News TubeSolar AG: Capital increase successfully placed - New investor groups tapped

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.12.2020, 10:00  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Financing
TubeSolar AG: Capital increase successfully placed - New investor groups tapped

23.12.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TubeSolar AG: Capital increase successfully placed - New investor groups tapped

- 1,000,000 new shares placed at an issue price of EUR 6.00 each

- Proceeds from the issue will be used in particular to finance the development of highly automated production and the further growth of TubeSolar AG

- Capital increase oversubscribed

Augsburg, 23 December 2020: TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4, XETRA, primary market Düsseldorf, m:access), a manufacturer of patent-protected photovoltaic thin-film tubes, in particular for use in the agricultural sector for spanning agricultural production areas, has successfully placed its capital increase in full. The gross issue proceeds amount to EUR 6 million. After registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, TubeSolar AG's share capital will increase by a nominal EUR 1,000,000 from EUR 10,000,000 to EUR 11,000,000.

During the subscription period from 8 to 22 December 2020, existing shareholders were able to exercise their subscription rights and subscribe to new shares at a ratio of 10:1 for EUR 6.00 per share. A large number of shareholders made use of this option. The unsubscribed shares were placed with qualified investors in a private placement, with demand exceeding supply. The private placement was accompanied by Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG as bookrunner.

The inflowing funds from the capital increase are to be used in particular to finance the development of highly automated production and the further growth of TubeSolar AG, including a possible acquisition of shares.


About TubeSolar AG
TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are joined together to form modules and whose properties enable additional opportunities for use in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology is to be used primarily in the agricultural sector, spanning agricultural production areas. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.

Service
Website: www.tubesolar.de
Contact Investor Relations:
Maximilian Fischer, mailto: m.fischer@tubesolar.de
max. Equity Marketing GmbH, Marienplatz 2, 80331 Munich, Tel.: +49 89 13928890


23.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: TubeSolar AG
Berliner Allee 65
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 821 899 830 50
E-mail: ir@tubesolar.de
Internet: www.tubesolar.de
ISIN: DE000A2PXQD4
WKN: A2PXQD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1157082

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1157082  23.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1157082&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetTubeSolar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: TubeSolar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News TubeSolar AG: Capital increase successfully placed - New investor groups tapped DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Financing TubeSolar AG: Capital increase successfully placed - New investor groups tapped 23.12.2020 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TubeSolar …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AIXTRON ermöglicht den nächsten Schritt im GIMMIK-Forschungsprojekt für mehr Energieeffizienz / ...
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
EQS-News: CAG International kündigt strategische Allianz mit Intrepid by VitalSource an
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung deutlich überzeichnet
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter Hannover Leasing berät Perial bei Akquisition des historischen 'Post Office ...
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Abivax' Covid-19-Phase-2b/3-miR-AGE-Studie mit ABX464 von der französischen Regierung zum ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
CAG International AG mit neuem Höchstkurs
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich platziert - Neue Investorengruppen erschlossen (deutsch)
10:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich platziert - Neue Investorengruppen erschlossen
14.12.20
Egbert Prior: Start up TubeSolar mit sonnigen Aussichten
07.12.20
TubeSolar: Aktie startet im m:access der Börse München
07.12.20
DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: Upgrade in das Qualitätssegment Primärmarkt der Börse Düsseldorf und Aufnahme in den m:access der Börse München (deutsch)
07.12.20
DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: Upgrade in das Qualitätssegment Primärmarkt der Börse Düsseldorf und Aufnahme in den m:access der Börse München
07.12.20
DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: Upgrade to the quality segment primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and inclusion in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange
04.12.20
Original-Research: TubeSolar AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy
03.12.20
TubeSolar vor möglicher Übernahme - Kapitalerhöhung startet nächste Woche
03.12.20
DGAP-News: TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG startet Kapitalerhöhung - Bezugsfrist beginnt am 8. Dezember - Großaktionär garantiert die Kapitalerhöhung in voller Höhe (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
41
TubeSolar