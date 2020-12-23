 

Result of the auction of treasury bills on 23 December 2020

23.12.2020   

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price
﻿﻿98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 340 340 -0.600 100 % 100.0934
98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 200 0
 - - -
98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 200 0  ﻿- - -
98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
 3,400
 2,200
  -0.570
 100 %
 100,5268
Total
 4,140
 2,540
      

The sale will settle 4 January 2021




