Result of the auction of treasury bills on 23 December 2020
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I
|340
|340
|-0.600
|100 %
|100.0934
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
|200
|
0
|-
|-
|-
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|200
|0
|-
|-
|-
|
98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV
|
3,400
|
2,200
|
-0.570
|
100 %
|
100,5268
|
Total
|
4,140
|
2,540
The sale will settle 4 January 2021
