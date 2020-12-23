Result of the auction of treasury bills on 23 December 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 23.12.2020, 10:24 | 38 | 0 | 0 23.12.2020, 10:24 | Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below: ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 340 340 -0.600 100 % 100.0934 98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 200 0

- - - 98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 200 0 ﻿- - - 98 18346 DKT 01/12/21 IV

3,400

2,200

-0.570

100 %

100,5268

Total

4,140

2,540

The sale will settle 4 January 2021





