Chubb Global Markets Makes Leadership Promotions to its Professional Indemnity Teams

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced leadership promotions to its professional indemnity teams for Chubb Global Markets (CGM).

Under the changes, Steve Driscoll is appointed Head of Professional Indemnity for CGM and also for the United Kingdom & Ireland (UK&I). CGM comprises Chubb's London market wholesale and specialty business including the company's Lloyd's platform. Meanwhile, Benjamin Rowley is promoted to Head of U.S. Professional Indemnity at CGM.

In his new role, Steve will be responsible for leading Chubb's professional indemnity team and will oversee strategic development, execution and financial performance. His remit will include errors and omissions (E&O), medical malpractice, healthcare and, in the UK&I, retail.

The team itself will be expanded, merging its previously separate U.S. and non-U.S. sides. Steve will continue to be based in London and will report into Jason Keen, Division President, Chubb Global Markets. Steve has been Product Head Professional Lines (non-U.S.) for CGM since 2007, a role which was extended to cover the UK&I earlier this year.

As the new Head of U.S. Professional Indemnity, Benjamin Rowley will oversee the management and growth of this key area of the CGM business.

Previously Senior Underwriter Financial Lines, CGM since 2018, Benjamin is a medical malpractice specialist with a broad knowledge of E&O. Benjamin will report to Steve Driscoll and will also continue to be based in London.

Both appointments, which are effective immediately, follow the departure of Trevor Ormes, Product Head Financial Lines, U.S. PI at CGM, who is leaving the company.

Jason Keen, Division President, Chubb Global Markets said:
"Professional lines and indemnity form a significant part of CGM's business. The fact that we are able to promote Steve and Ben to these important roles demonstrates the strength and depth of talent we have within Chubb and I look forward to continuing to work with them as we drive growth into 2021 and beyond. In addition to merging the U.S. and non-U.S. professional indemnity parts of our business, we are also looking to expand the size of the team under Steve's leadership. This will benefit brokers by giving them access to a larger pool of underwriting experience."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

