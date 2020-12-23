 

The Retinal Vein Occlusion Market to Grow with a CAGR of 6.39% for the Study Period 2017-30

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 10:30  |  53   |   |   

- Increase in Retinal vein occlusion market will be due to rise in the geriatric population, enhanced market penetration of emerging therapies, readily uptake of current as well as emerging drugs with convenient to patient RoA, & increased awareness.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the RVO, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Retinal vein occlusion market trends, current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Retinal vein occlusion market size, unmet needs, drivers and barriers in the 7MM  (the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan) for the study period 2017-30.

DelveInsight Logo

Request for the sample report @ Retinal vein occlusion market landscape

Few key highlights of the Retinal vein occlusion drug market

  • The current Retinal vein occlusion treatment market is dependent on anti-VEGF, corticosteroids, laser therapy, and other off-labelled therapies. 
  • Anti-VEGF (including ranibizumab, aflibercept, and bevacizumab) dominates the entire RVO market owing to the greatest improvement they offer. 
  • Laser therapy and steroids account for around 5-10% of the total RVO market share. 
  • The present Retinal vein occlusion drug market comprises only three FDA-approved products for RVO treatment namely Lucentis (ranibizumab, Genentech), Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron), and Ozurdex (dexamethasone intravitreal implant, Allergan Pharmaceuticals).
  • The uptake of Avastin (bevacizumab) owing to its cost-effectiveness is also significant in the RVO treatment market as an off-label treatment option. 
  • Emerging pipeline therapies such as Brolucizumab, ONS-5010, TLC399, AR-1105, and GB-102 are expected to push the market growth considerably during the forecast period 2020-30. 
  • TLC399, AR-1105, and GB-102 are in phase II clinical development and are expected to enter the Retinal vein occlusion market in the forecast period (2020–2030). 
  • The emerging pipeline therapies are expected to face stiff competition from the presently dominated Anti-VEGF therapies and corticosteroids. 

Retinal vein occlusion is the second most common cause of blindness from retinal vascular disease after diabetic retinopathy. It often causes a sudden, painless reduction or loss of vision in older people.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Retinal Vein Occlusion Market to Grow with a CAGR of 6.39% for the Study Period 2017-30 - Increase in Retinal vein occlusion market will be due to rise in the geriatric population, enhanced market penetration of emerging therapies, readily uptake of current as well as emerging drugs with convenient to patient RoA, & increased …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Amgen Submits Sotorasib Marketing Authorization Application To The European Medicines Agency
P.I. AND TV POLYGRAPH EXPERT DAN RIBACOFF, LISA RIBACOFF, LANCE RIBACOFF, AND THEIR FIRM, ...
Global Online Gambling Market Revenues Expected to Double in Upcoming Years
St. James Gold Corp. Announces the Appointment of a Qualified Person, Stewart A. Jackson, PhD., to ...
Miners Seeing Production Shift for the Fluorspar Billion Dollar Market
NextChem and JFE Engineering Corporation Sign an Agreement for the Production of Low Carbon ...
Business Reporter: Employee-centric workspaces after the pandemic
Kailo Review: Nanotech Bio-Antenna Pain Relief Patches
Sime Darby Foundation Backs Global Calls to Turn the Tide on Biodiversity Loss
Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Could Exceed $49 Billion By 2027
XENO NFT Hub, the First NFT Marketplace Powered by Polkadot
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies ...
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity