The Retinal Vein Occlusion Market to Grow with a CAGR of 6.39% for the Study Period 2017-30
- Increase in Retinal vein occlusion market will be due to rise in the geriatric population, enhanced market penetration of emerging therapies, readily uptake of current as well as emerging drugs with convenient to patient RoA, & increased awareness.
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the RVO, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Retinal vein occlusion market trends, current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Retinal vein occlusion market size, unmet needs, drivers and barriers in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan) for the study period 2017-30.
Request for the sample report @ Retinal vein occlusion market landscape
Few key highlights of the Retinal vein occlusion drug market
- The current Retinal vein occlusion treatment market is dependent on anti-VEGF, corticosteroids, laser therapy, and other off-labelled therapies.
- Anti-VEGF (including ranibizumab, aflibercept, and bevacizumab) dominates the entire RVO market owing to the greatest improvement they offer.
- Laser therapy and steroids account for around 5-10% of the total RVO market share.
- The present Retinal vein occlusion drug market comprises only three FDA-approved products for RVO treatment namely Lucentis (ranibizumab, Genentech), Eylea (aflibercept, Regeneron), and Ozurdex (dexamethasone intravitreal implant, Allergan Pharmaceuticals).
- The uptake of Avastin (bevacizumab) owing to its cost-effectiveness is also significant in the RVO treatment market as an off-label treatment option.
- Emerging pipeline therapies such as Brolucizumab, ONS-5010, TLC399, AR-1105, and GB-102 are expected to push the market growth considerably during the forecast period 2020-30.
- TLC399, AR-1105, and GB-102 are in phase II clinical development and are expected to enter the Retinal vein occlusion market in the forecast period (2020–2030).
- The emerging pipeline therapies are expected to face stiff competition from the presently dominated Anti-VEGF therapies and corticosteroids.
Retinal vein occlusion is the second most common cause of blindness from retinal vascular disease after diabetic retinopathy. It often causes a sudden, painless reduction or loss of vision in older people.
0 Kommentare