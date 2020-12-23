UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn is issuing a convertible bond in the amount of 3.0 mn EUR. The total volume was successfully placed with institutional investors. The convertible bond has a term until the end of 2023 and an interest coupon of 6%. The funds will be used to refinance an existing bond in the same amount. The interest expense will be reduced.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous UET United Electronic Technology AG places Convertible Bond and performs capital increase 23-Dec-2020 / 10:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The convertible bond can be converted into new ordinary bearer shares whereas 1,000 shares with a calculated nominal value of 1.00 EUR per share will be issued for each 1,000.00 EUR bond.

To strengthen the capital base, an existing liability of 1.27 mn EUR will be converted into equity by issuing 792,410 new shares with a calculated nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share. The new share capital is 15,240,000.00 EUR. The resolutions have been passed and approved. The capital increase will be completed in the first quarter of 2021.



Contact:

UET United Electronic Technology AG

Frankfurter Straße 80-82

D-65760 Eschborn

Sebastian Schubert

Investor Relations

Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0

E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com

23-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG Frankfurter Straße 80-82 65760 Eschborn Germany Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550 Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559 E-mail: investor@uet-group.com Internet: www.uet-group.com ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6 WKN: A0LBKW Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1157141

End of Announcement DGAP News Service