Finders International--a year like no other

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Like most businesses in the UK, Finders International found itself pivoting rapidly to a very different working environment, services and support for our clients in 2020, writes Finders International's CEO and founder, Danny Curran.

When the UK's first lockdown in response to the global pandemic was announced in March, we switched to home working for our staff based in our London, Dublin and Edinburgh offices, apart from a skeletal staff structure in the London office.

For many years now, we have organised free events for deputyships, solicitors and others aimed at connecting people who support older, vulnerable members of our society who have a reduced mental capacity.

Virtual events for local authority staff

With lockdown and social distancing measures in place, we made these events virtual and ran 13 of them, bringing in more than 700 viewers. Furthermore, for each feedback form completed for our events, we donated money to charities working hard to support those that needed it the most during this turbulent year.

Our virtual free events programme will continue in 2021, as we have organised further e-conferences, including our first ever online event for care home managers and staff, which will take place on 28 January.

This will cover when residents need help managing their finances, who makes decisions about capacity, and managing monies best practice for care homes. The event will highlight issues that care home staff face every day, enabling them to get an understanding of what they should do in certain situations and offer practical advice.

Event for coroners

In addition, we're inviting coroners in England and Wales to an event on 21 January. Speakers confirmed for the hour and a half event include Dr Ron Daniels, chief executive officer of the UK Sepsis Trust, Professor Marian Knight, maternal programme lead of Mbrrace-uk, Victoria Lebrec, head of policy, campaigns and communications at RoadPeace, and the Reverend Christine Copsey, the coroners chaplain at Norwich County Hall. A speaker from the organisation Digital Autopsy will also be present.

