 

CARMAT Receives the CE Marking for Its Total Artificial Heart

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 11:00  |  72   |   |   

Regulatory News:

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR) (Paris:ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announces that it has received the CE marking for its total artificial heart.

The CE marking was granted on December 22, 2020 to CARMAT’s total artificial heart system as a bridge to transplant in patients suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure (Intermacs Classes 1-4) who are not amenable to maximal medical therapy or the LVAD1 and who are likely to undergo heart transplant in the 180 days following implantation.

The CE marking allows the company to market its total artificial heart system in all countries that recognize this certification, including all the countries of the European Union.

A virtual press conference with Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of the company, is scheduled on January 6, 2021 at 10 am. Further details will follow in due time.

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT, says: “The CE Marking is great news for patients and a major milestone for CARMAT. As early as January, we will accelerate the ramp-up of our manufacturing activities and intensify discussions with our core target customers in order to achieve a smooth commercial launch during the second quarter of 2021, and thus offer a solution to many patients waiting for a heart transplant. The CE marking definitely opens-up a new and very promising chapter for the Company. I am also particularly proud of our employees who have shown exceptional commitment and resilience during these very special times and of course of I would like to thank all our shareholders who have supported us for many years. I will be happy to share further details on our launch plan during a press-conference that will take place on January 6, 2021.”

Listing of the CARMAT share will resume at the opening of the stock market on December 24, 2020.

●●●

About CARMAT: the world’s most advanced total artificial heart project

A credible response to end-stage heart failure: CARMAT aims to eventually provide a response to a major public health issue associated with heart disease, the world’s leading cause of death: chronic and acute heart failure. By pursuing the development of its total artificial heart, composed of the implantable bioprosthesis and its portable external power supply system to which it is connected, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the 20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the United States.

Seite 1 von 3
CARMAT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CARMAT Receives the CE Marking for Its Total Artificial Heart Regulatory News: CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR) (Paris:ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world’s most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Ouster, a Leading Provider of High-Performance Digital Lidar Sensors, to Combine With Colonnade ...
Shahmoon Keller PLLC Files Suit on Behalf of Holders of QuantumScape Corporation Warrants
U.S. Bancorp announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program
Genprex, Inc. Announces $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
Skyhawk and Vertex Establish a Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Small ...
Phunware Releases “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App Update for Android on Google Play
The Trade Desk Announces Approval of All Proposals from the Special Meeting of Stockholders
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed $65 Million PIPE to Support ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
MEDNAX Completes Sale of MEDNAX Radiology Solutions to Radiology Partners
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
CARMAT Provides Update on the US Early Feasibility Study