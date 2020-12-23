The Decisions of Extraordinary General Meeting

The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS (registry code 11421437, address 48 Suur-Jõe, Pärnu 80042) was held on Wednesday, 23.12.2020, starting at 09:00 and ending at 09:30 at Anne Kaldvee notary office, Uus tn 1, Pärnu.

The shares of the shareholders who attended the Extraordinary General Meeting represented 2 702 192 votes, constituting 60,07 % of the total votes granted with shares. Therefore, the Annual General Meeting was competent to pass resolutions regarding the items on the agenda.