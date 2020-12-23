

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.12.2020 / 11:37

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Felix Last name(s): Grawert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AIXTRON SE

b) LEI

5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative Description: ISIN DE000DFL9TZ3, Call on AIXTRON by DZ Bank AG , strike price EUR 16.00, maturity 06/17/2022

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.83 EUR 8052 EUR 1.80 EUR 10080 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.8132 EUR 18132.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

