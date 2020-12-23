 

ROBIT PLC        MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        23 DECEMBER AT 12.35 P.M.
                     
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lehtonen, Tommi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Robit Oyj
LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480_20201223102933_3
Transaction date: 2020-12-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000150016
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,226 Unit price: 3.72 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,226 Volume weighted average price: 3.72 EUR

ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen

Further information:
Arto Halonen, CFO
+358 400 280 717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into two product and service ranges: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole. Robit has 9 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.


