Robit Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Halonen, Arto
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Robit Oyj
LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480_20201223100311_3
Transaction date: 2020-12-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000150016
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8,710 Unit price: 3.72 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 8,710 Volume weighted average price: 3.72 EUR
ROBIT PLC
Tommi Lehtonen
Further information:
Tommi Lehtonen, CEO
+358 40 7249143
tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into two product and service ranges: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole. Robit has 9 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.
