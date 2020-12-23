 

Biodesix Initiates Biomarker Study to Affirm Nodify XL2 Test’s Importance in Clinical Decision Making

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 12:00  |  74   |   |   

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company, is proud to announce the launch and active recruitment of a first-in-class biomarker study aligned with the recommendations from the official 2018 American Thoracic Society (ATS) policy statement on the early detection of lung cancer. The Nodify XL2 Classifier Clinical Utility Study in Low to Moderate Risk Lung Nodules (ALTITUDE), titled “A Multicenter, Randomized Controlled Trial, Prospectively Evaluating the Clinical Utility of the Nodify XL2 Proteomic Test in Incidentally Discovered Low to Moderate Risk Lung Nodules,” is a randomized blinded controlled study with the objective of assessing how clinical decision making is impacted by the introduction of Nodify Lung test results into risk assessment. The study will focus on new, incidentally identified patients with lung nodules that are estimated to have low to moderate risk of lung cancer using the current standard of care.

The study is designed to generate key data to provide further support for a testing strategy that improves on the current standard of care and that significantly enhances guidelines. Biodesix has selected Dr. Gerard Silvestri, Hillenbrand Professor of Thoracic Oncology at the Medical University of South Carolina, to lead this trial. Dr. Silvestri is an internationally recognized researcher in all aspects of lung cancer care but with focused expertise in the early detection, evaluation and management of pulmonary nodules.

“I am excited to serve as principal investigator for the ALTITUDE trial, a study that I consider to be the first of its kind,” said Dr. Silvestri. “We expect the trial to demonstrate that having the results of the Nodify XL2 Lung tests will lead to patients with benign disease avoiding unnecessary and invasive procedures. I believe that it will establish a new standard for future biomarker studies for the early detection of lung cancer.”

With a total enrollment goal of 2,000 patients, Biodesix anticipates publishing interim results in 2022 and expects to complete the study in late 2023.

“As a data-driven company, Biodesix is committed to continuing to study our tests and their impact on patients and the healthcare system. Through the ALTITUDE study, we want to better understand the impact on real-world decisions made in the clinic every day with the Nodify Lung test,” said Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix. “We are proud that this important study will include leading experts in early detection of lung cancer from some of the most prestigious academic centers in the U.S.”

Seite 1 von 3


Biodesix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biodesix Initiates Biomarker Study to Affirm Nodify XL2 Test’s Importance in Clinical Decision Making Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company, is proud to announce the launch and active recruitment of a first-in-class biomarker study aligned with the recommendations from the official 2018 American Thoracic …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Ouster, a Leading Provider of High-Performance Digital Lidar Sensors, to Combine With Colonnade ...
Shahmoon Keller PLLC Files Suit on Behalf of Holders of QuantumScape Corporation Warrants
U.S. Bancorp announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program
Genprex, Inc. Announces $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
Skyhawk and Vertex Establish a Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Small ...
Phunware Releases “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App Update for Android on Google Play
The Trade Desk Announces Approval of All Proposals from the Special Meeting of Stockholders
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Committed $65 Million PIPE to Support ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
MEDNAX Completes Sale of MEDNAX Radiology Solutions to Radiology Partners
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Biodesix Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Corporate Update
01.12.20
Biodesix Publishes Extended Analyses of the Nodify XL2 Lung Nodule Test