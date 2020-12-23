 

Power REIT Announces Additional Terms for Rights Offering to Existing Common Shareholders to Raise Capital for Acquisitions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 12:00  |  45   |   |   

Establishes Subscription Price per Common Share of $26.50

Old Bethpage, New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW and PW.PRA) (“Power REIT” or the “Trust”) today announced additional information related to its previously announced rights offering (the “Rights Offering”). Power REIT intends to conduct the Rights Offering to offer existing holders of its Common Shares the ability to participate in providing capital to the Power REIT on a non-dilutive basis. The proceeds are intended to be used primarily to finance acquisitions of real property assets, in particular real estate within the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) sector, and to fund the Trust’s subsidiaries.

As previously announced, Power REIT established December 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time as the record date (the “Record Date”) for the Rights Offering. Upon commencement of the Rights Offering, the Trust plans to distribute one right (a “Right”) for each Common Share held as of the Record Date. Each Right will enable the holder to purchase one additional share of Power REIT’s common stock. Additionally, Rights holders who fully exercise their allocated Rights may subscribe for additional shares of our Common Shares through an Over-Subscription Privilege.

Power REIT has established a subscription price of $26.50 per share for each Right. The price was set at a discount to the recent trading of Power REIT’s common shares.

A Registration Statement and Amended Registration Statement relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The Trust may not accept any offers to purchase Power REIT Common Shares pursuant to the Rights Offering prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective.

This Press Release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

ABOUT POWER REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Additional information about Power REIT can be found on its website: www.pwreit.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to raise capital through the Rights Offering as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NYSE-AMEX listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONACT:

David H. Lesser, Chairman & CEO Mary Jensen, Investor Relations
dlesser@pwreit.com mary@irrealized.com
212-750-0371 310-526-1707
   
301 Winding Road
Old Bethpage, NY 11804 		 
www.pwreit.com  

Power REIT Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Power REIT Announces Additional Terms for Rights Offering to Existing Common Shareholders to Raise Capital for Acquisitions Establishes Subscription Price per Common Share of $26.50 Old Bethpage, New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW and PW.PRA) (“Power REIT” or the “Trust”) today announced additional information related to its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.12.20
Power REIT Announces Rights Offering to Existing Common Shareholders to Raise Capital for Acquisitions
07.12.20
Power REIT Acquires Property for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation in Highly Accretive Transaction