 

Molina Healthcare Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Long Beach, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 9566162. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, February 18, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 10150614.

A live broadcast of Molina Healthcare’s conference call will be available on the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of September 30, 2020. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com. 

CONTACT: Contact: 
Julie Trudell
Julie.Trudell@molinahealthcare.com
562-912-6720

