Molina Healthcare Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Long Beach, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 9566162. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, February 18, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 10150614.