Evolution Equity Partners Expands Cybersecurity Focused Investment Platform
New York, Palo Alto, Calif. and Zurich, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - The firm
expands capital base, team and access to best of breed software companies amidst
growing investment opportunity
Evolution Equity Partners (https://evolutionequity.com/) expands cybersecurity
investment platform in 2020 as a leading investor in the segment. The firm grows
its capital base, AUM, team and partnerships with best of breed software
companies as the cybersecurity investment opportunity rapidly grows.
Investments in 2020
In 2020, Evolution activated a $250m Fund after fully investing a $125m Fund in
2019 and increased AUM to over $675m. The firm completed 8 investments this year
including:
- Quantexa - London based market leader in financial crime detection and real
time AML/KYC. $56m Series C Round led by Evolution (https://techcrunch.com/202
0/07/23/quantexa-raises-64-7m-to-bring-big-data-intelligence-to-risk-analysis-
and-investigations/) .
- Unbound Technologies - New York City/Tel Aviv based market leader in secure
multi-party computation and cryptographic keys. $20m Series B Round led by
Evolution (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unbound-tech-raises-20m-in
-series-b-funding-to-support-global-growth-301174564.html)
- Awake Security - Palo Alto based l eading network security platform. $36m
Series C Led by Evolution (https://news.crunchbase.com/news/awake-security-to-
expand-operations-after-securing-36m-series-c/)
- (Stealth Company) - London based Quantum cybersecurity company. Early-stage
financing led by Evolution
Existing portfolio companies raised follow on rounds of financing in 2020
including:
- DefinedCrowd - Seattle based AI/ML data platform leader.
- Panaseer - London based c ontinuous control monitoring cybersecurity leader.
- Onapsis - Boston based a pplication cybersecurity leader.
- Logpoint - Copenhagen based security incident and event management (SIEM)
leader.
- CounterCraft - London based c yber deception and threat intelligence platform.
Evolution cybersecurity portfolio companies growth news:
- Security Scorecard - Security Scorecard Accelerates on Pathway to 20 million
Rated Companies
- Truefort - Winner of 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award
- DFLabs - IncMan SOAR SaaS Cloud Platform Drives Growth
Awards
Among many notable accolades awarded in 2020 to Evolution and our portfolio, we
are pleased to be working with some of the fasted growing cybersecurity and
enterprise software companies in the world.
Platform Expansion
Evolution launched a London office to compliment Palo Alto, New York City and
Zurich and added professionals to expand the platform of expertise that serves
portfolio companies. The firm has 15 investment professionals including two
recent hires:
Ollie Bone, Associate - Prior to joining Evolution, Ollie led venture scouting
for global corporates in defense, manufacturing and consulting. He ran an
accelerator program for cybersecurity scaleups building a UK and global support
network for founders where he worked with leading cybersecurity companies.
Eduardo Martinez, Associate - Eduardo is an associate at Evolution Equity
Partners focused on sourcing and monitoring investment opportunities across the
technology sector. He is in charge of portfolio management and reporting,
performing valuation analysis and due diligence of investments.
About Evolution Equity Partners
Evolution Equity Partners, based in Palo Alto, New York City, London and Zurich
invests in fast growing technology companies helping exceptional entrepreneurs
develop market leading companies. The firm has a focus on Cybersecurity and
adjacent Enterprise Software markets and its partners have been involved as
founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software
companies around the world. Learn more at http://www.evolutionequity.com/ and
follow us at Linkedin
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/evolution-equity-partners) and Twitter
(https://twitter.com/EvolutionEquity) .
Contact: info@evolutionequity.com
