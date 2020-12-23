 

Evolution Equity Partners Expands Cybersecurity Focused Investment Platform

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
23.12.2020, 12:15  |  37   |   |   
New York, Palo Alto, Calif. and Zurich, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - The firm
expands capital base, team and access to best of breed software companies amidst
growing investment opportunity

Evolution Equity Partners (https://evolutionequity.com/) expands cybersecurity
investment platform in 2020 as a leading investor in the segment. The firm grows
its capital base, AUM, team and partnerships with best of breed software
companies as the cybersecurity investment opportunity rapidly grows.

Investments in 2020

In 2020, Evolution activated a $250m Fund after fully investing a $125m Fund in
2019 and increased AUM to over $675m. The firm completed 8 investments this year
including:

- Quantexa - London based market leader in financial crime detection and real
time AML/KYC. $56m Series C Round led by Evolution (https://techcrunch.com/202
0/07/23/quantexa-raises-64-7m-to-bring-big-data-intelligence-to-risk-analysis-
and-investigations/) .
- Unbound Technologies - New York City/Tel Aviv based market leader in secure
multi-party computation and cryptographic keys. $20m Series B Round led by
Evolution (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unbound-tech-raises-20m-in
-series-b-funding-to-support-global-growth-301174564.html)
- Awake Security - Palo Alto based l eading network security platform. $36m
Series C Led by Evolution (https://news.crunchbase.com/news/awake-security-to-
expand-operations-after-securing-36m-series-c/)
- (Stealth Company) - London based Quantum cybersecurity company. Early-stage
financing led by Evolution

Existing portfolio companies raised follow on rounds of financing in 2020
including:

- DefinedCrowd - Seattle based AI/ML data platform leader.
- Panaseer - London based c ontinuous control monitoring cybersecurity leader.
- Onapsis - Boston based a pplication cybersecurity leader.
- Logpoint - Copenhagen based security incident and event management (SIEM)
leader.
- CounterCraft - London based c yber deception and threat intelligence platform.

Evolution cybersecurity portfolio companies growth news:

- Security Scorecard - Security Scorecard Accelerates on Pathway to 20 million
Rated Companies
- Truefort - Winner of 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award
- DFLabs - IncMan SOAR SaaS Cloud Platform Drives Growth

Awards

Among many notable accolades awarded in 2020 to Evolution and our portfolio, we
are pleased to be working with some of the fasted growing cybersecurity and
enterprise software companies in the world.

Platform Expansion

Evolution launched a London office to compliment Palo Alto, New York City and
Zurich and added professionals to expand the platform of expertise that serves
portfolio companies. The firm has 15 investment professionals including two
recent hires:

Ollie Bone, Associate - Prior to joining Evolution, Ollie led venture scouting
for global corporates in defense, manufacturing and consulting. He ran an
accelerator program for cybersecurity scaleups building a UK and global support
network for founders where he worked with leading cybersecurity companies.

Eduardo Martinez, Associate - Eduardo is an associate at Evolution Equity
Partners focused on sourcing and monitoring investment opportunities across the
technology sector. He is in charge of portfolio management and reporting,
performing valuation analysis and due diligence of investments.

About Evolution Equity Partners

Evolution Equity Partners, based in Palo Alto, New York City, London and Zurich
invests in fast growing technology companies helping exceptional entrepreneurs
develop market leading companies. The firm has a focus on Cybersecurity and
adjacent Enterprise Software markets and its partners have been involved as
founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software
companies around the world. Learn more at http://www.evolutionequity.com/ and
follow us at Linkedin
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/evolution-equity-partners) and Twitter
(https://twitter.com/EvolutionEquity) .

Contact: info@evolutionequity.com

Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1391010/Evolution_Press_release_photo.jpg

Logo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1391009/Evolution_Equity_Partners_logo_RGB_Logo
.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151505/4798293
OTS: Evolution Equity Partners


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evolution Equity Partners Expands Cybersecurity Focused Investment Platform The firm expands capital base, team and access to best of breed software companies amidst growing investment opportunity Evolution Equity Partners (https://evolutionequity.com/) expands cybersecurity investment platform in 2020 as a leading investor …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Corona reißt jede zweite osteuropäische Firma in Liquiditätsnöte
Regelungen für die Bauwirtschaft: Was ist neu in 2021?/ Ausblick 2021 der BG BAU (FOTO)
Säulen der Gesellschaft wanken/ Gradido-Modell schenkt Menschen in der Lebensmitte neue ...
Klüh Multiservices erneut von F.A.Z.-Institut ausgezeichnet - Einer der begehrtesten ...
EANS-Stimmrechte: Andritz AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 ...
BVR-Konjunkturprognose: Wachstumsbremse wird spätestens im Frühjahr gelöst
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH / Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 125 Abs. 1 BörseG
Verzehrwarnung für Senf-Allergiker: Lorenz Snack-World ruft vorsorglich Produkte mit Wasabi-Würzung in Deutschland zurück / ...
Personalie: Mario Oppmann steigt in Geschäftsführung der HUK-COBURG Asset Management GmbH auf (FOTO)
CareCapital erwirbt Neoss, um in Innovation zu investieren - Dr. Robert Gottlander wird ...
Titel
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
Handwerkspräsident Wollseifer: Schwund der Ausbildung ist besorgniserregend
Corona befeuert Highspeed-Internet: Nachfrage steigt um bis zu 70 Prozent
Europäischer Gerichtshof zu Abgasskandal: Thermofenster ist illegale Abschalteinrichtung / Autoindustrie droht Klagewelle
EuGH-Dieselgate-Urteil: Deutsche Umwelthilfe fordert verbindlichen Rückruf und Hardware-Nachrüstung für ...
Bernd Hertweck: Sparer sollten sich für die Altersvorsorge die verbesserte Wohnungsbauprämie nicht ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW bremst Verkauf von E-Autos durch bessere Bedingungen für Verbrenner / Bundesweite ...
Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung: Zahlreiche Kassen erhöhen Zusatzbeiträge für 2021
Fast 70 Prozent der Unternehmen erwarten auch nach der Corona-Krise nachhaltige ...
Titel
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
GSB Gold Standard Banking: Josip Heit starts Blockchain Project G999
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
LOOKS by Wolfgang Joop: Stardesigner entwirft Mode für ALDI (FOTO)
Vodafone Deutschland übertrifft mit 16 Millionen Nutzern eigene 5G-Ausbauziele - Vodafone-Chef Ametsreiter: "Datenvolumen ist über Nacht explodiert"
SKODA präsentiert top ausgestattete CLEVER-Sondermodelle mit attraktiven Preisvorteilen
Ohne Kükentöten: ALDI startet Umstellung des Eier-Sortiments (FOTO)
Bürgermeister appellieren: Längere Öffnungszeiten bis zum Lockdown
Handwerkspräsident Wollseifer: Schwund der Ausbildung ist besorgniserregend
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:34 Uhr
Heibel-Ticker: Frohe Weihnachten und einen guten Start ins Jahr 2021
12:30 Uhr
Sicherheitsforscher von Qualys finden bei anonymisierten Analysen im weltweiten Kundenstamm 7+ Millionen Anfälligkeiten, verursacht durch den SolarWinds-/FireEye-Hack
12:30 Uhr
Sequans to Host Virtual Analyst/Investor Event
12:30 Uhr
MDAX - Bewährungsprobe für die Bullen
12:25 Uhr
NRW führt grundsätzliche Corona-Testpflicht für Einreisende ein
12:25 Uhr
Wirtschaft: Lufthansa und VC vereinbaren Krisenbeiträge und Kündigungsschutz
12:24 Uhr
DAX – was bringt der Aufschwung 2021?
12:21 Uhr
Axel Springer Award 2021 geht an Biontech-Gründer
12:20 Uhr
Polens Regierungschef interveniert für gestrandete Lastwagenfahrer
12:20 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Daimler auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 64 Euro