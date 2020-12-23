Evolution Equity Partners Expands Cybersecurity Focused Investment Platform

New York, Palo Alto, Calif. and Zurich, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - The firm

expands capital base, team and access to best of breed software companies amidst

growing investment opportunity



Evolution Equity Partners (https://evolutionequity.com/) expands cybersecurity

investment platform in 2020 as a leading investor in the segment. The firm grows

its capital base, AUM, team and partnerships with best of breed software

companies as the cybersecurity investment opportunity rapidly grows.





Investments in 2020In 2020, Evolution activated a $250m Fund after fully investing a $125m Fund in2019 and increased AUM to over $675m. The firm completed 8 investments this yearincluding:- Quantexa - London based market leader in financial crime detection and realtime AML/KYC. $56m Series C Round led by Evolution (https://techcrunch.com/2020/07/23/quantexa-raises-64-7m-to-bring-big-data-intelligence-to-risk-analysis-and-investigations/) .- Unbound Technologies - New York City/Tel Aviv based market leader in securemulti-party computation and cryptographic keys. $20m Series B Round led byEvolution (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unbound-tech-raises-20m-in-series-b-funding-to-support-global-growth-301174564.html)- Awake Security - Palo Alto based l eading network security platform. $36mSeries C Led by Evolution (https://news.crunchbase.com/news/awake-security-to-expand-operations-after-securing-36m-series-c/)- (Stealth Company) - London based Quantum cybersecurity company. Early-stagefinancing led by EvolutionExisting portfolio companies raised follow on rounds of financing in 2020including:- DefinedCrowd - Seattle based AI/ML data platform leader.- Panaseer - London based c ontinuous control monitoring cybersecurity leader.- Onapsis - Boston based a pplication cybersecurity leader.- Logpoint - Copenhagen based security incident and event management (SIEM)leader.- CounterCraft - London based c yber deception and threat intelligence platform.Evolution cybersecurity portfolio companies growth news:- Security Scorecard - Security Scorecard Accelerates on Pathway to 20 millionRated Companies- Truefort - Winner of 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award- DFLabs - IncMan SOAR SaaS Cloud Platform Drives GrowthAwardsAmong many notable accolades awarded in 2020 to Evolution and our portfolio, weare pleased to be working with some of the fasted growing cybersecurity andenterprise software companies in the world.Platform ExpansionEvolution launched a London office to compliment Palo Alto, New York City andZurich and added professionals to expand the platform of expertise that servesportfolio companies. The firm has 15 investment professionals including tworecent hires:Ollie Bone, Associate - Prior to joining Evolution, Ollie led venture scoutingfor global corporates in defense, manufacturing and consulting. He ran anaccelerator program for cybersecurity scaleups building a UK and global supportnetwork for founders where he worked with leading cybersecurity companies.Eduardo Martinez, Associate - Eduardo is an associate at Evolution EquityPartners focused on sourcing and monitoring investment opportunities across thetechnology sector. He is in charge of portfolio management and reporting,performing valuation analysis and due diligence of investments.About Evolution Equity PartnersEvolution Equity Partners, based in Palo Alto, New York City, London and Zurichinvests in fast growing technology companies helping exceptional entrepreneursdevelop market leading companies. The firm has a focus on Cybersecurity andadjacent Enterprise Software markets and its partners have been involved asfounders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading softwarecompanies around the world. Learn more at http://www.evolutionequity.com/ andfollow us at Linkedin(https://www.linkedin.com/company/evolution-equity-partners) and Twitter(https://twitter.com/EvolutionEquity) .Contact: info@evolutionequity.comPhoto -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1391010/Evolution_Press_release_photo.jpgLogo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1391009/Evolution_Equity_Partners_logo_RGB_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/151505/4798293OTS: Evolution Equity Partners