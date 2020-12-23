 

Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract

23.12.2020   

Palantir Technologies UK (NYSE: PLTR) has signed a new two-year contract worth up to $31.5M (£23.5M) with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS England and NHS Improvement).

Palantir Foundry will provide the NHS with a software platform for the secure, reliable, and timely processing of data – while protecting the privacy of patients – to enable NHS decision makers to best plan use of resources and improve patient care.

“Palantir is very proud to continue supporting the NHS, and this contract underlines our deep commitment to the UK,” said Louis Mosley, Head of Palantir UK. “We look forward to supporting the NHS deliver its critical, life-saving work for patients.”

NHS personnel will use Palantir Foundry to understand how COVID-19 is spreading, identify risks to particularly vulnerable populations, proactively increase health and care resources in emerging hot spots, ensure critical equipment is supplied to the facilities with the greatest need, and divert patients and service users to the facilities that are best able to care for them.

The NHS will continue to use Palantir Foundry as part of its COVID-19 response, including the planning and operational roll-out of the UK’s vaccine program.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the availability of future government funding; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

