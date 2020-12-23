Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract

Palantir Foundry will provide the NHS with a software platform for the secure, reliable, and timely processing of data – while protecting the privacy of patients – to enable NHS decision makers to best plan use of resources and improve patient care.

“Palantir is very proud to continue supporting the NHS, and this contract underlines our deep commitment to the UK,” said Louis Mosley, Head of Palantir UK. “We look forward to supporting the NHS deliver its critical, life-saving work for patients.”

NHS personnel will use Palantir Foundry to understand how COVID-19 is spreading, identify risks to particularly vulnerable populations, proactively increase health and care resources in emerging hot spots, ensure critical equipment is supplied to the facilities with the greatest need, and divert patients and service users to the facilities that are best able to care for them.

The NHS will continue to use Palantir Foundry as part of its COVID-19 response, including the planning and operational roll-out of the UK’s vaccine program.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

