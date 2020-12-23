Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2021





With effect from 1 January 2021, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3,

RD Stibor3, RD Stibor3 Green, RD Nibor3, RD Cibor6, RD Cibor6 Green and FlexKort will be adjusted.

Please find the data in the attached file.









The Executive Board







Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,

Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachments