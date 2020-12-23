Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2021
23 December 2020
Company announcement number 101/2020
Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2021
With effect from 1 January 2021, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3,
RD Stibor3, RD Stibor3 Green, RD Nibor3, RD Cibor6, RD Cibor6 Green and FlexKort will be adjusted.
Please find the data in the attached file.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,
Phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachments
