BWXT to Lead $106.6 Million Microreactor Design Project

The company’s BANR (BWXT Advanced Nuclear Reactor) program will pursue the development of a transportable microreactor with the design focused on advanced TRISO fuel particles to achieve higher uranium loading and improved fuel utilization. TRISO refers to a specific design of uranium nuclear reactor fuel that has many operational and safety benefits.

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that it has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to lead a $106.6 million microreactor development project. The DOE is contributing $85.3 million to the cost-share project over seven years, with BWXT funding the remaining amount.

As part of the program, BWXT plans to partner with two national laboratories, Idaho National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, to benefit from their extensive experience and capabilities with TRISO fuel and advanced reactor development.

“Today’s announcement is another contract win that highlights BWXT’s impressive design and engineering capabilities, as well as our fuel manufacturing expertise,” said Ken Camplin, president of BWXT Nuclear Services Group, Inc. “Innovative solutions like microreactors have the potential to solve a number of critical energy and environmental challenges for a variety of customers.”

The selection of BWXT Advanced Technologies, LLC was announced by the DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy earlier in December under its Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), which is designed to help domestic private industry demonstrate commercially viable advanced nuclear reactors in the U.S. The DOE expects to invest approximately $600 million over seven years in the ARDP’s risk reduction pathway.

