 

Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 13:00  |  160   |   |   

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced a second agreement with the U.S. government to supply an additional 100 million doses of the companies’ COVID-19 Vaccine from production facilities in the U.S. This agreement brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the U.S. to 200 million. The companies expect to deliver the full 200 million doses to Operation Warp Speed (OWS) by July 31, 2021. Consistent with the original agreement announced in July 2020, the U.S. government will pay $1.95 billion for the additional 100 million doses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201223005185/en/

“With these 100 million additional doses, the United States will be able to protect more individuals and hopefully end this devastating pandemic more quickly,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “We look forward to continuing our work with the U.S. government and healthcare providers around the country.”

“Securing more doses from Pfizer and BioNTech for delivery in the second quarter of 2021 further expands our supply of doses across the Operation Warp Speed portfolio,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “This new federal purchase can give Americans even more confidence that we will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021.”

“We regard the U.S. government’s order of additional doses from their vaccine contingent as a clear sign of confidence and trust in our vaccine and our ability to deliver. Our goal remains to bring a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to as many people as we can all around the world,” said Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech.

Under the terms of the second agreement, the companies will deliver at least 70 million of the additional doses by June 30, 2021, with the remaining 30 million doses to be delivered no later than July 31, 2021. The government also has the option to acquire up to an additional 400 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine.

Eligible U.S. residents will continue to receive the vaccine for free, consistent with the U.S. government’s commitment to providing free access for COVID-19 vaccines and according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations for the vaccine’s phased rollout.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for use in individuals 16 years of age and older. The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product under Section 564 (b) (1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner. Please see Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers) including Full EUA Prescribing Information available at www.cvdvaccine.com.

Seite 1 von 6
Pfizer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Pfizer-Pharmawert total unterbewertet! 50% möglich!

Diskussion: BioNTech - Ein deutscher Biotech-Riese erwacht
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced a second agreement with the U.S. government to supply an additional 100 million doses of the companies’ COVID-19 Vaccine from production facilities in the U.S. This agreement …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Shahmoon Keller PLLC Files Suit on Behalf of Holders of QuantumScape Corporation Warrants
U.S. Bancorp announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Genprex, Inc. Announces $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
Skyhawk and Vertex Establish a Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Small ...
Polaris Appoints Michael Speetzen as Interim CEO
Phunware Releases “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App Update for Android on Google Play
The Trade Desk Announces Approval of All Proposals from the Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:58 Uhr
Allergiker sollten wegen Impfung 'nicht nachhaltig verunsichert sein'
13:44 Uhr
Correction: Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern USA mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoff-Dosen
13:44 Uhr
Correction: Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
13:02 Uhr
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern USA mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen COVID-19-Impfstoff-Dosen
13:02 Uhr
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
12:36 Uhr
Corona-Impfstoff: Auslieferung an EU-Staaten beginnt
12:21 Uhr
Axel Springer Award 2021 geht an Biontech-Gründer
11:01 Uhr
Spahn hofft bis Sommer auf Impfstoff für alle Bürger in Deutschland
06:00 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Bidens Weihnachtsbotschaft:  Die härteste Corona-Zeit steht noch bevor
05:22 Uhr
CDU-Vize Breher wirbt für Vertrauen in Corona-Impfung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:06 Uhr
25.234
BioNTech - Ein deutscher Biotech-Riese erwacht
14:00 Uhr
1.280
Pfizer-Pharmawert total unterbewertet! 50% möglich!
21.12.20
4
3 bedeutende News für die Biontech-Aktie!
21.12.20
2
GESAMT-ROUNDUP/Festung gegen Corona: EU schottet sich gegen Virus-Variante ab
21.12.20
7
JPMORGAN belässt Biontech auf 'Neutral'