Todos Medical Announces Agreement to Supply Natural Wellness Clinics with COVID-19 Testing Products to Support Initiatives in the Commonwealth of Kentucky

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has entered into a preferred vendor agreement to supply COVID-19 related testing products and services to Natural Wellness Clinics (“NWC”) for use in its efforts in testing the uninsured population in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. NWC is a US military veteran owned health care provider that offers communities a holistic and integrative approach and is establishing a niche in implementing large-scale testing programs and logistics for state governments that it hopes may dovetail into vaccine distribution logistics.



Natural Wellness Clinics recently signed a COVID-19 testing contract for up to approximately $93.4 million with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to test uninsured citizens of Kentucky. Continued funding was anticipated; however, budget concerns have impacted the initiative. In light of the changes in funding for COVID-19 testing for states governments across the United States, Todos is working with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to identify the appropriate funding mechanisms that will allow this testing program to move forward.

“We are excited that we were able to work with Todos to ensure that we have a stable supply of testing products and services to administer testing programs for the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Eugene Martin, Partner of NWC. “Testing will be critical to the continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are hopeful to finalize a new testing arrangement to begin testing in January.”

“We have spent the last nine months positioning ourselves to work with groups that have state contracts by getting access to the necessary supply channels and lab partners to be able to service large contracts such as the ones Natural Wellness Clinics is targeting,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “Under the previous agreement originally signed last week, we were expecting to provide EUA-authorized antigen tests for NWC to administer to the uninsured population and PCR testing results through our own or client labs to confirm that a suspected positive antigen case is in fact truly positive. We are confident that this relationship with Natural Wellness Clinics will serve as a model for how our organization can work directly with groups delivering testing services, and together deliver comprehensive testing solutions that meet any client’s needs.”