Axogen Sponsors Donate Life at 2021 Virtual Rose Parade Celebration

ALACHUA, Fla., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for damage or transection to peripheral nerves, announced today their sponsorship of Donate Life at the annual Tournament of Roses celebration. For 2021, the Rose Parade will be held as a televised special in Pasadena, CA on New Year’s Day.

This year’s Donate Life Rose Parade Celebration will honor 21 donors from across the country who have given the life-changing gift of donated tissue. Donate Life will also recognize six transplant professionals, including a nerve repair surgeon, for making donation and transplantation possible throughout the pandemic. Donate Life will prepare a “Community of Life” floral sculpture tribute for the event that honors the donors and health care heroes.

“The need for tissue and organ donation does not diminish during a pandemic,” said Karen Zaderej, chairman, CEO, and president of Axogen. “We are proud to support Donate Life as they continue to inspire people to register as organ and tissue donors. Pursuing our mission to restore nerve function and quality of life to patients with nerve injuries would not be possible without the gift of donated tissue.”

Axogen works year-round to support organizations like Donate Life and encourage organ and tissue donation. Register today to become an organ, eye or tissue donor by visiting www.DonateLife.net.

About Donate Life America
Donate Life America is a nonprofit organization leading its national partners and Donate Life State Teams to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available to save and heal lives through transplantation while developing a culture where donation is embraced as a fundamental human responsibility. 

DLA manages and promotes Donate Life℠, the national brand for the cause of donation; motivates the public to register as organ, eye and tissue donors; provides education about living donation; manages the National Donate Life Registry at RegisterMe.org; and develops and executes effective multi-media campaigns to promote donation. 

About Axogen
Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen's platform for peripheral nerve repair features a comprehensive portfolio of products, including Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a processed human umbilical cord intended for surgical use as a resorbable soft tissue barrier. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and several other European and international countries.

