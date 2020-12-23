PureK Holdings Corp. Secures USD $10 Million Loan Financing

The Federal Reserve established the Main Street Lending Program to support lending to for-profit businesses and nonprofit organizations that were in sound financial condition before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the " Company ") (TSX Venture: PKAN), formerly AF1 Capital Corp., is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, PureKana, LLC (" PureKana "), has secured USD $10 million in loan financing under the Main Street New Loan Facility (" MSNLF "), a component of the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program.

Under the terms of the loan, secured in accordance with the general terms of the MSNLF, the USD $10 million loan is for a five-year term and features an adjustable rate of LIBOR (1- or 3-month rate). Interest payments will remain deferred for one year, with any unpaid interest to be capitalized, and principal payments on the loan are deferred for two years. The loan provides for principal amortization of 15% at the end of the third year, 15% at the end of the fourth year, and a balloon payment of 70% at maturity at the end of the fifth year. Prepayment of the loan is permitted without penalty. The Company incurred transaction and original fees of 2%, or USD $200,000, as well as a loan brokerage fee of USD $100,000.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the loan for working capital, including for inventory purchases to support US sales expansion and international market expansion, mergers and acquisitions, marketing and other operating expenses of PureKana.

“We are delighted to have qualified for and obtained this loan on the strength of our track record of profitability and positive EBITDA,” said Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer of PureK Holdings Corp. “This loan provides PureKana with low-cost capital to grow its business in its core CBD and evolving plant-based wellness products, both within the United States as well as within select international markets.”

For more information about the Main Street Lending Program please visit: https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/mainstreetlending.htm.

About PureK Holdings Corp.

PureK Holdings Corp. indirectly owns a 50.1% ‎equity interest in PureKana. PureKana is recognized as a Top 10 cannabidiol ("CBD") brand in the United States and has operated a ‎profitable direct-to-consumer online business since its inception in 2017. Its product lineup includes high ‎quality CBD that can be consumed in the form of tinctures, capsules, topicals, patches, and gummies. PureKana's brand and direct-to-consumer marketing expertise has helped to establish ‎PureKana as one of the leading online CBD brands in the United States. The online presence is now being expanded into broader retail outlets. PureKana operates legally in the ‎jurisdictions where it carries on business.‎ PureKana's website is: https://purekana.com/.