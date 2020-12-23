 

PureK Holdings Corp. Secures USD $10 Million Loan Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 13:00  |  76   |   |   

Loan Proceeds to Be Used for M&A to Accelerate Growth of PureK’s Plant-Based Portfolio

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the "Company") (TSX Venture: PKAN), formerly AF1 Capital Corp., is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, PureKana, LLC ("PureKana"), has secured USD $10 million in loan financing under the Main Street New Loan Facility ("MSNLF"), a component of the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program.

The Federal Reserve established the Main Street Lending Program to support lending to for-profit businesses and nonprofit organizations that were in sound financial condition before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the terms of the loan, secured in accordance with the general terms of the MSNLF, the USD $10 million loan is for a five-year term and features an adjustable rate of LIBOR (1- or 3-month rate). Interest payments will remain deferred for one year, with any unpaid interest to be capitalized, and principal payments on the loan are deferred for two years. The loan provides for principal amortization of 15% at the end of the third year, 15% at the end of the fourth year, and a balloon payment of 70% at maturity at the end of the fifth year. Prepayment of the loan is permitted without penalty. The Company incurred transaction and original fees of 2%, or USD $200,000, as well as a loan brokerage fee of USD $100,000.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the loan for working capital, including for inventory purchases to support US sales expansion and international market expansion, mergers and acquisitions, marketing and other operating expenses of PureKana.

“We are delighted to have qualified for and obtained this loan on the strength of our track record of profitability and positive EBITDA,” said Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer of PureK Holdings Corp. “This loan provides PureKana with low-cost capital to grow its business in its core CBD and evolving plant-based wellness products, both within the United States as well as within select international markets.”

For more information about the Main Street Lending Program please visit: https://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/mainstreetlending.htm.

About PureK Holdings Corp.

PureK Holdings Corp. indirectly owns a 50.1% ‎equity interest in PureKana. PureKana is recognized as a Top 10 cannabidiol ("CBD") brand in the United States and has operated a ‎profitable direct-to-consumer online business since its inception in 2017. Its product lineup includes high ‎quality CBD that can be consumed in the form of tinctures, capsules, topicals, patches, and gummies. PureKana's brand and direct-to-consumer marketing expertise has helped to establish ‎PureKana as one of the leading online CBD brands in the United States. The online presence is now being expanded into broader retail outlets. PureKana operates legally in the ‎jurisdictions where it carries on business.‎ PureKana's website is: https://purekana.com/.

Seite 1 von 2
PureK Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PureK Holdings Corp. Secures USD $10 Million Loan Financing Loan Proceeds to Be Used for M&A to Accelerate Growth of PureK’s Plant-Based PortfolioVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the "Company") (TSX Venture: PKAN), formerly AF1 Capital Corp., is pleased …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...