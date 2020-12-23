Curira is always looking for ways to improve and automate their processes, especially when it comes to solutions that can increase employee wellbeing and support for the managers in showing even more that they care about their employees. With Aino HealthManager, Curira is looking to increase the dialogue between managers and the employees as well as increase the presence at their clients.

Stockholm 2020-12-23: Aino Health announces today that they have signed a new customer agreement with the Swedish company Curira. The agreement, which covers the SaaS solution HealthManager and related services, starts off with a six month trial period and will then continue into a three-year agreement. The solution will be implemented to all Curira’s 3000 employees across Sweden at the beginning of 2021.

We are very proud that Curira has chosen Aino and HealthManager. We look forward to working together with Curira to increase the wellbeing among their employees and support the managers to even better leadership, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement.

About Curira

Curira Group is one of Sweden’s largest assistance and care companies. We give the possibility to secure and develop good assistance – close to you. Curira is an organizer of assisted services for individuals, families, as well as within health and medical care, with highly qualified employees. We are well aware that the assistance we provide only is as good as our customers experience it every day. In order to give our personal assistants the best possible environment to succeed in, we always aim to build a strong team who can create safe assistance for all our customers. We also think that know-how is something that anyone can achieve with the right mindset and drive. Because of this, our value foundation is an important foundation for everyone working at Curira. At Curira you will find experienced personal assistance with expertise within LLS and personal assistance. Everyone had tremendous abilities and a heart in the right place. Read more at www.curira.se.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit www.ainohealth.com.