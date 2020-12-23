 

SANUWAVE Health Reports Increased Reimbursement Payments for UltraMist and dermaPACE in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 13:00  |  89   |   |   

Underscores continued medical need for and clinical utility of SANUWAVE Health's energy transfer therapeutics in advanced wound care

SUWANEE, GA, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, today announced that the Company’s UltraMist and dermaPACE energy transfer therapies will receive increases in the reimbursement payment schedule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) beginning in 2021. UltraMist will receive a 20% payment increase for procedures in the physician’s office setting and dermaPACE will receive an 8% payment increase for APC Level 2 Skin Procedures in the hospital outpatient setting. 

“These increases to CMS reimbursement for our energy transfer products further validate the great unmet medical need for our effective advanced wound care procedures and underscore their clinical utility on healing these recalcitrant wounds,” stated Kevin A. Richardson II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE Health.  “Chronic, advanced wounds are a growing clinical and economic burden on our healthcare system.  Products such as our UltraMist and dermaPACE System have proven clinically and economically effective at resolving advanced wounds and providing benefits to patients, physicians and payors alike.”

“Our bullish outlook for 2021 is further enhanced by these reimbursement increases as a large portion of our patient population are Medicare recipients and most private insurers follow CMS’ lead in payment schedules.  We look forward to building on the traction we gained throughout 2020 and continue to expect our 2021 product revenue to grow three-fold, underscoring the growing need for effective advanced wound care treatments such as dermaPACE and UltraMist,” added Mr. Richardson. 

Separately, SANUWAVE Health reports that shareholders of record as of December 8, 2020 are asked to participate in a Special Election for which there are a number of procedural items on the ballot.  A favorable vote on these proposals are key requirements for SANUWAVE Health to list on the Nasdaq exchange.  The Company encourages all shareholders of record to cast their votes by December 30, 2020.  For questions regarding the Special Election vote, please contact cgarske@okapipartners.com or thuang@okapipartners.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Sanuwave Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SANUWAVE Health Reports Increased Reimbursement Payments for UltraMist and dermaPACE in 2021 Underscores continued medical need for and clinical utility of SANUWAVE Health's energy transfer therapeutics in advanced wound care SUWANEE, GA, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
SANUWAVE Health to Participate in LD Micro Main Event XIII