SANUWAVE Health Reports Increased Reimbursement Payments for UltraMist and dermaPACE in 2021

SUWANEE, GA, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), focused on the development and commercialization of a robust and innovative advanced wound care product portfolio for the repair and regeneration of skin and vascular structures, today announced that the Company’s UltraMist and dermaPACE energy transfer therapies will receive increases in the reimbursement payment schedule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) beginning in 2021. UltraMist will receive a 20% payment increase for procedures in the physician’s office setting and dermaPACE will receive an 8% payment increase for APC Level 2 Skin Procedures in the hospital outpatient setting.

“These increases to CMS reimbursement for our energy transfer products further validate the great unmet medical need for our effective advanced wound care procedures and underscore their clinical utility on healing these recalcitrant wounds,” stated Kevin A. Richardson II, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SANUWAVE Health. “Chronic, advanced wounds are a growing clinical and economic burden on our healthcare system. Products such as our UltraMist and dermaPACE System have proven clinically and economically effective at resolving advanced wounds and providing benefits to patients, physicians and payors alike.”

“Our bullish outlook for 2021 is further enhanced by these reimbursement increases as a large portion of our patient population are Medicare recipients and most private insurers follow CMS’ lead in payment schedules. We look forward to building on the traction we gained throughout 2020 and continue to expect our 2021 product revenue to grow three-fold, underscoring the growing need for effective advanced wound care treatments such as dermaPACE and UltraMist,” added Mr. Richardson.

Separately, SANUWAVE Health reports that shareholders of record as of December 8, 2020 are asked to participate in a Special Election for which there are a number of procedural items on the ballot. A favorable vote on these proposals are key requirements for SANUWAVE Health to list on the Nasdaq exchange. The Company encourages all shareholders of record to cast their votes by December 30, 2020. For questions regarding the Special Election vote, please contact cgarske@okapipartners.com or thuang@okapipartners.com.