 

LIZHI INC. Announces Collaborations with Leading Chinese Automobile Manufacturers

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with a leading Chinese new energy automobile manufacturer, GAC AION New Energy Automobile (formally known as GAC New Energy) and a leading Chinese automobile manufacturer, GAC Motor, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), to explore and collaborate on business opportunities in the in-car audio market.

This collaboration will include the deployment of LIZHI’s extensive audio-centric content into the in-car operating system across multiple vehicle models of GAC Motor and GAC AION. Leveraging its advanced AI and audio technologies, coupled with its immersive and diverse user-generated content, LIZHI aims to further expand its offering of diverse audio experience to its users in a variety of life scenarios.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since the launch of its Lizhi app in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

