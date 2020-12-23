 

Corporate Update on Fer à Cheval Outfitter Activities

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is very pleased to provide a corporate update on its wholly owned subsidiary, the Fer à Cheval Outfitter (“FAC”), that was acquired in 2019 (see detailed press release) for strategic and synergetic opportunities. Investors are reminded that the original objectives of the acquisition were aimed to provide:

  • Various synergies between the FAC and the Corporation’s exploration activities in the Mitchi region including, but not limited to, exposure to a successful cash flowing business providing Kintavar a unique opportunity among junior explorers to generate non-dilutive cash through its operations;
  • access to key infrastructure that will have a major positive impact on future capital costs of developing mining operations in the region;
  • continue advancing the environmental and social acceptability in the region by supporting regional development, including the hiring and training of the local workforce and First Nations;

It has been over 16 months that the FAC has been operating under Kintavar. As indicated in the most recent financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2020, the last 12 months have seen record revenues for the FAC, especially in the months before and after the lockdown. The recreational activities (snowmobiling, ATV off-roading, fishing and hunting) in the region have been increasing at a steady pace. We are seeing a varied mix of clientele of workers and vacationers, attributed to regional development activities, which has led to significant increases in lodging demand. The management team that was hired by Kintavar to run the FAC has performed extremely well, thus limiting the time spent by Kintavar management on the FAC activities. The team at the FAC is solid and experienced and has performed extremely well during this challenging pandemic year.

The synergies between the FAC and exploration activities have been evident during 2020: Kintavar has seen important reductions in exploration costs, especially through a reduction of equipment, lodging and transportation costs, while some technicians are able to perform activities for both the FAC and Kintavar depending on the season. As a result, the majority of the local staff remained employed during the pandemic.

