 

ACCENTRO Sells 189 Units in Bayreuth

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.12.2020, 13:01  |  55   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 23.12.2020 / 13:01

PRESS RELEASE
 

ACCENTRO Sells 189 Units in Bayreuth

Berlin, 23 December 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, an investor in residential real estate and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, just sold a real estate portfolio in Bayreuth and the city's greater area to an institutional investor. The portfolio comprises 189 units and has a lettable area of around 11,000 square metres. It was agreed not to disclose the selling price.

ACCENTRO extensively refurbished and modernised the properties in recent years. Works included the replacement of façades, roofs and heating systems. In addition, balcony systems were added in some places, and community areas such as stairwells and outside facilities overhauled. In the case of vacant flats, the interiors were also refurbished.

"This successful transaction highlights ACCENTRO's wide spectrum of deliverables. Purchasing the properties, which are situated in sought-after locations, and subsequently modernising and refurbishing them enabled us to create attractive residential accommodation for their tenants. At the same time, projects like this one offer great investment opportunities for institutional buyers who consider residential real estate in Germany a stable and sustainable investment type," commented Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG.

 

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag


Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin
E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272


Press and Public Relations Contact:
Karl-Philipp Jann
PB3C GmbH
Rankestrasse 17
D-10789 Berlin
E-mail: jann@pb3c.com
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 72 62 76 1612



End of Media Release

Issuer: Accentro Real Estate AG
Key word(s): Real estate

23.12.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1157238

 
End of News DGAP Media

1157238  23.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1157238&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAccentro Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Accentro AG -- ehem. ESTAVIS AG - die Chance?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ACCENTRO Sells 189 Units in Bayreuth DGAP-Media / 23.12.2020 / 13:01 PRESS RELEASE   ACCENTRO Sells 189 Units in Bayreuth Berlin, 23 December 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, an investor in residential real estate and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, just sold a real …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
EQS-News: CAG International kündigt strategische Allianz mit Intrepid by VitalSource an
EQS-News: CAG International Announces Strategic Alliance with Intrepid by VitalSource
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Listing of Haier Smart Home's H-Shares to Establish 'A＋D＋H' Global ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung deutlich überzeichnet
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
CAG International AG mit neuem Höchstkurs
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:01 Uhr
ACCENTRO verkauft 189 Einheiten in Bayreuth
22.12.20
Accentro Real Estate: Deal in Sachsen
22.12.20
ACCENTRO verkauft Immobilienportfolio in Leipzig
22.12.20
ACCENTRO Sells Property Portfolio in Leipzig
10.12.20
ACCENTRO verdoppelt erneut Bestand in NRW
10.12.20
ACCENTRO Doubles its Inventory in North Rhine-Westphalia once more

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
4.118
Accentro AG -- ehem. ESTAVIS AG - die Chance?
13.11.20
2
Accentro Real Estate vergrößert Portfolio