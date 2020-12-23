ACCENTRO Sells 189 Units in Bayreuth

Berlin, 23 December 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, an investor in residential real estate and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, just sold a real estate portfolio in Bayreuth and the city's greater area to an institutional investor. The portfolio comprises 189 units and has a lettable area of around 11,000 square metres. It was agreed not to disclose the selling price.

ACCENTRO extensively refurbished and modernised the properties in recent years. Works included the replacement of façades, roofs and heating systems. In addition, balcony systems were added in some places, and community areas such as stairwells and outside facilities overhauled. In the case of vacant flats, the interiors were also refurbished.

"This successful transaction highlights ACCENTRO's wide spectrum of deliverables. Purchasing the properties, which are situated in sought-after locations, and subsequently modernising and refurbishing them enabled us to create attractive residential accommodation for their tenants. At the same time, projects like this one offer great investment opportunities for institutional buyers who consider residential real estate in Germany a stable and sustainable investment type," commented Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG.

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag



Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstrasse 44/45

D-10625 Berlin

E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272



Press and Public Relations Contact:

Karl-Philipp Jann

PB3C GmbH

Rankestrasse 17

D-10789 Berlin

E-mail: jann@pb3c.com

Tel. +49 (0)30 - 72 62 76 1612

Language: English Company: Accentro Real Estate AG Kantstr. 44/45 10625 Berlin Germany

