 

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc Correction to the release of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc published on 21.12.2020 at 16:30 CET

The release of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes' financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2021 published by BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc on 21.12.2020 at 16:30 CET has been corrected. A clause in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation has been removed from the release. The corrected release is in entirety below.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes' financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2021

During the year 2021, BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc (”BBS”) will publish the financial information as follows: 

Financial Statements Release for the year 2020               Wed, 24 February 2021  

Half-year financial report January-June 2021                   Wed, 25 August 2021        

The Annual Report for the year 2020 will be published on the week 13/2021. 

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 28 April 2021. The Board of Directors of BBS Plc will convene the meeting at a later date.  

More information:
Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO
tel. +358 40 7080 307
e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi


BBS – Bioactive Bone Substitutes Ltd

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a Finnish orthobiologic biotech company. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things.  We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterised by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The first product, ARTEBONE paste, is ready and the application process for the CE-marking enabling commercialization is in progress.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. The company’s Certified Adviser is Stockholm Certified Advisers AB, p. +46 70 5516 729, info@certifiedadviser.se


