RZZN Merger and Reorganization Announcement

Disclosure to the USA Securities and Exchange Commission on December 14, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 30, 2020, Huazhongyun Group Co., Ltd. completed the process of name change of the company, and the new name of the company shall be: Jialijia Daji Group Holdings Co., Ltd.



On December 11, 2020, the company name of Jialijia Jixiang Investment (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., was changed to Daji Wanqi Holding (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., and the legal person was changed to Yu Zexin.