 

DGAP-News Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG realises institutional sale in Wiesbaden Erbenheim to INDUSTRIA WOHNEN - First institutional sale of a terraced house development

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.12.2020, 13:22  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG realises institutional sale in Wiesbaden Erbenheim to INDUSTRIA WOHNEN - First institutional sale of a terraced house development (news with additional features)

23.12.2020 / 13:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Traumhaus AG realises institutional sale in Wiesbaden Erbenheim to INDUSTRIA WOHNEN

First institutional sale of a terraced house development
 

Wiesbaden, December 23, 2020 - On December 21, 2020, Traumhaus AG sells the planned project development "Auris" in Wiesbaden Erbenheim to INDUSTRIA WOHNEN. The purchase price is approximately 21,700,000 euros and includes 42 terraced houses distributed over eight rows of houses and an underground garage on a plot of approximately 7,781 square meters. INDUSTRIA WOHNEN is acquiring the new residential units for the real estate mutual fund it manages. The building application was submitted on December 21, 2020.

This institutional sale is another milestone for Traumhaus AG, as previously only multi-family houses were acquired by institutional investors. The fact that terraced house developments are now also being given an institutional format provides proof of Traumhaus AG's functioning strategy of making greater inroads into this segment and acting in a forward-looking, competitive manner.
 

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded 1993 and based in Wiesbaden, is an experienced provider of innovative housing concepts and serial construction in solid building methods. The company covers the entire value chain: from land purchase (from 3,500 sqm) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent management of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing". An essential success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the market segment m:access as well as in the over-the-counter market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

Seite 1 von 3
Traumhaus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG realises institutional sale in Wiesbaden Erbenheim to INDUSTRIA WOHNEN - First institutional sale of a terraced house development DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG realises institutional sale in Wiesbaden Erbenheim to INDUSTRIA WOHNEN - First institutional sale of a terraced house development (news with additional features) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
EQS-News: CAG International kündigt strategische Allianz mit Intrepid by VitalSource an
EQS-News: CAG International Announces Strategic Alliance with Intrepid by VitalSource
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Listing of Haier Smart Home's H-Shares to Establish 'A＋D＋H' Global ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung deutlich überzeichnet
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: publity AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
CAG International AG mit neuem Höchstkurs
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG realisiert Globalverkauf in Wiesbaden Erbenheim an die INDUSTRIA WOHNEN - Erstmalig institutioneller Verkauf einer Reihenhaussiedlung (deutsch)
13:22 Uhr
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG realisiert Globalverkauf in Wiesbaden Erbenheim an die INDUSTRIA WOHNEN - Erstmalig institutioneller Verkauf einer Reihenhaussiedlung
16.12.20
Traumhaus startet Kapitalerhöhung
15.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Traumhaus AG: Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 Traumhaus AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts (deutsch)
15.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Traumhaus AG: Veröffentlichung von Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 Traumhaus AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts
15.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Traumhaus AG:
14.12.20
Traumhaus: Gut gefüllte Pipeline
24.11.20
Traumhaus: Strategie wird bestätigt
24.11.20
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Unternehmensgruppe Nassauische Heimstätte | Wohnstadt erwirbt weiteren Bauabschnitt der Traumhaus AG (deutsch)
24.11.20
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Unternehmensgruppe Nassauische Heimstätte | Wohnstadt erwirbt weiteren Bauabschnitt der Traumhaus AG

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
73
Traumhaus AG - seit 20.08.18 im maccess handelbar