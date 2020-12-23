DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal Traumhaus AG: Traumhaus AG realises institutional sale in Wiesbaden Erbenheim to INDUSTRIA WOHNEN - First institutional sale of a terraced house development (news with additional features) 23.12.2020 / 13:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wiesbaden, December 23, 2020 - On December 21, 2020, Traumhaus AG sells the planned project development "Auris" in Wiesbaden Erbenheim to INDUSTRIA WOHNEN. The purchase price is approximately 21,700,000 euros and includes 42 terraced houses distributed over eight rows of houses and an underground garage on a plot of approximately 7,781 square meters. INDUSTRIA WOHNEN is acquiring the new residential units for the real estate mutual fund it manages. The building application was submitted on December 21, 2020.

This institutional sale is another milestone for Traumhaus AG, as previously only multi-family houses were acquired by institutional investors. The fact that terraced house developments are now also being given an institutional format provides proof of Traumhaus AG's functioning strategy of making greater inroads into this segment and acting in a forward-looking, competitive manner.



About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded 1993 and based in Wiesbaden, is an experienced provider of innovative housing concepts and serial construction in solid building methods. The company covers the entire value chain: from land purchase (from 3,500 sqm) and project development through construction and marketing to the subsequent management of the properties. The leitmotif is: "We have the solution for affordable housing". An essential success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the market segment m:access as well as in the over-the-counter market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.