 

Novocure to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.12.2020, 13:30  |  47   |   |   

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) will participate virtually in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11 through January 14, 2021. William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman, will speak on behalf of the company and address questions from analysts at 8:20 a.m. EST on January 12, 2021. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and all presentation materials can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations/, and will be available for replay for at least 14 days following the event. Novocure has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields to disrupt cancer cell division. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer and glioblastoma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on April 30, 2020, as amended to date, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

NovoCure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novocure to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) will participate virtually in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11 through January 14, 2021. William Doyle, Novocure’s Executive Chairman, will speak on behalf of the company and address questions …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Shahmoon Keller PLLC Files Suit on Behalf of Holders of QuantumScape Corporation Warrants
U.S. Bancorp announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program
Palantir Continues Vital NHS Work With $31.5M Contract
Genprex, Inc. Announces $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
Skyhawk and Vertex Establish a Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Small ...
Polaris Appoints Michael Speetzen as Interim CEO
Phunware Releases “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App Update for Android on Google Play
The Trade Desk Announces Approval of All Proposals from the Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S.
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Washington Prime Group Announces Completion of 1-for-9 Reverse Stock Split
Army Vantage Reaffirms Palantir Partnership with $114M Agreement
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Novocure meldet nationale Kostenübernahme in der Schweiz für Optune in Kombination mit Temozolomid zur Behandlung von neu diagnostiziertem Glioblastom
14.12.20
Novocure Announces National Reimbursement in Switzerland for Optune in Combination With Temozolomide for the Treatment of Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma
10.12.20
First Patient Enrolled in Novocure’s Global Phase 3 TRIDENT Trial of Optune Concurrent with Radiation Therapy in Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma
25.11.20
Novocure to Participate in the Evercore ISI 2020 Virtual HealthCONx Conference