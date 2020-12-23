CLC Enters Sales and Marketing Phase Producing First Commercial Cannabis-Derived Crude Oil, and Introduces Two Extraction Specialists

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE:CLC) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that it has produced its first batch of cannabis-derived crude oil produced using its Vitalis R-200-H-GMP-SS extraction system (“Vitalis System”), which was commissioned earlier this quarter as announced in the Company’s October 15, 2020 press release. The Company selected the Vitalis System for extraction of its outdoor-grown cannabis due to its advantageous properties as a CO2-based extraction system, which include tunability and compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”). Within weeks of commissioning the Company’s Vitalis System, over 300 kg / 660 lb of crude oil has been produced by CLC. CLC’s objective is to provide a consistent supply of distillate and full-spectrum oils with terpenes derived from unique strains of cannabis grown outdoors by sunlight.



With an objective of strengthening its extraction operations, the Company has added two extraction specialists to its team (profiled below), whose respective careers in resources and life sciences bring valuable experience and acumen to CLC as an integrated grower and producer of cannabis.