 

CLC Enters Sales and Marketing Phase Producing First Commercial Cannabis-Derived Crude Oil, and Introduces Two Extraction Specialists

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE:CLC) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that it has produced its first batch of cannabis-derived crude oil produced using its Vitalis R-200-H-GMP-SS extraction system (“Vitalis System”), which was commissioned earlier this quarter as announced in the Company’s October 15, 2020 press release. The Company selected the Vitalis System for extraction of its outdoor-grown cannabis due to its advantageous properties as a CO2-based extraction system, which include tunability and compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”). Within weeks of commissioning the Company’s Vitalis System, over 300 kg / 660 lb of crude oil has been produced by CLC. CLC’s objective is to provide a consistent supply of distillate and full-spectrum oils with terpenes derived from unique strains of cannabis grown outdoors by sunlight.

With an objective of strengthening its extraction operations, the Company has added two extraction specialists to its team (profiled below), whose respective careers in resources and life sciences bring valuable experience and acumen to CLC as an integrated grower and producer of cannabis.

Timothy O’Donnell - Head of Extraction: Mr. O’Donnell has had a career of nearly three decades in oil separation, which consisted of founding and operating an oilfield services business called Pedros Services (merged into Crude Group Oilfield Services, and ultimately acquired by Flint Resources), as well as acquiring and operating oil separation firm Taber Water Disposal, and providing consultancy services to cannabis firms on various oil extraction processes and techniques. Through his knowledge of CO2 processing of cannabis, Mr. O’Donnell has demonstrated a distinct ability to produce consistent extractions that could be measured and used for medications based on known values of the extracts.

Bhavana Rao - Director of Extraction and Product Development: Complementing her seven years of professional experience in distillation, analytical testing, and product development, Ms. Rao holds a Master’s Degree in Food Science from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from B.M.S. College of Engineering in Bangalore. Prior to entering the cannabis space, Ms. Rao was a Manufacturing Technologist at STEMCELL Technologies, a GMP-compliant biotechnology firm based in Vancouver. Before joining CLC, Ms. Rao held R&D and extraction roles at Blissco Cannabis Corp., developing cannabis products under Health Canada regulations including products in the “Cannabis 2.0” categories. In her new capacity at CLC, Ms. Rao will be responsible for developing new processes and creating innovative formulations for proprietary cannabis products.

