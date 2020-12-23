 

Kerr Mines Announces Name Change to Arizona Gold Corp. (TSX AZG) and Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.12.2020, 13:30  |  50   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kerr Mines Inc. (TSX: KER, OTCQB: KERMF), announces that it has completed a corporate name change to Arizona Gold Corp. (“Arizona Gold” or the “Company”) which more appropriately reflects the Company’s focus with the restart of production at its 100 per cent owned Copperstone gold project located in Arizona.

Giulio T. Bonifacio, Chief Executive Officer stated: “The company believes the new name provides a fresh perspective as we now enter the next and most exciting value add phase at Copperstone. We recently concluded a project funding transaction that will allow Arizona Gold to move forward with detailed engineering and the restart of production. In addition, we are in the midst of our resource expansion drilling program with more than 6,000 meters (29 drill holes) completed with assay results pending. At the conclusion of the current drill program of up to 10,000 meters we will provide an updated mineral resource estimate in Q2-2021 that will include approximately 15,000 meters from both our 2019 and current drill programs. We fully expect that 2021 will prove an exciting year for all stakeholders with what will prove to be a most rewarding chapter for Copperstone and Arizona Gold Corp.”

The Company’s shares are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the new name, ticker symbol and new CUSIP and ISIN number, on or about December 29, 2020. A new website for the Company will be launched on December 29, 2020, with visitors to www.kerrmines.com after such date being automatically re-directed to www.arizona-gold.com. The company expects to begin trading under its new name on the OTCQB at or about the same time and under a new ticker symbol by early January 2021, until which time the company will continue to trade under the current OTCQB symbol (KERMF).

Results of 2020 Annual Meeting

The Company is also pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the annual meeting (the “Meeting”) held on December 22, 2020. A total of 146,510,268 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 42.34% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares and voting results are as follows:

Election of Directors Outcome Votes For Votes
Withheld
Fahad Al Tamimi Carried 146,117,919
Seite 1 von 3
Kerr Mines Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kerr Mines Announces Name Change to Arizona Gold Corp. (TSX AZG) and Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kerr Mines Inc. (TSX: KER, OTCQB: KERMF), announces that it has completed a corporate name change to Arizona Gold Corp. (“Arizona Gold” or the “Company”) which more appropriately reflects the Company’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Valneva Shareholders Approve EGM Resolutions to Support Potential US IPO Plan
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Draganfly Selected to Immediately Develop Vaccine Drone Delivery Payload System
Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT to ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the U.S. with 100 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Kerr Mines Provides Corporate Update and Adds Additional Drill Rigs

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
320
Kerr Mines