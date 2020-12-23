TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kerr Mines Inc. (TSX: KER, OTCQB: KERMF), announces that it has completed a corporate name change to Arizona Gold Corp. (“Arizona Gold” or the “Company”) which more appropriately reflects the Company’s focus with the restart of production at its 100 per cent owned Copperstone gold project located in Arizona.

Giulio T. Bonifacio, Chief Executive Officer stated: “The company believes the new name provides a fresh perspective as we now enter the next and most exciting value add phase at Copperstone. We recently concluded a project funding transaction that will allow Arizona Gold to move forward with detailed engineering and the restart of production. In addition, we are in the midst of our resource expansion drilling program with more than 6,000 meters (29 drill holes) completed with assay results pending. At the conclusion of the current drill program of up to 10,000 meters we will provide an updated mineral resource estimate in Q2-2021 that will include approximately 15,000 meters from both our 2019 and current drill programs. We fully expect that 2021 will prove an exciting year for all stakeholders with what will prove to be a most rewarding chapter for Copperstone and Arizona Gold Corp.”