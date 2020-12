Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2021

Effective from 1 January 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021:

Capped bonds

Bonds with 6% cap

DK0004717204, (40C), maturity in 2037, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.4468% pa

DK0004717394, (30C), maturity in 2036, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.4468% pa

DK0009759664, (33D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.4468% pa

DK0009759748, (43D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.4468% pa

DK0009771289, (21E), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.0413% pa

DK0009771362, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.2947% pa

DK0009771529, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.4468% pa

Capped bonds

Bonds with 5.5% cap

DK0009785669, (21H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.4975% pa

DK0009785743, (21H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.4975% pa

Capped bonds

Bonds with 5% cap

DK0004717634, (30C), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.6496% pa

DK0004717717, (30C), maturity in 2037, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.7003% pa

DK0004718012, (40C), maturity in 2037, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.7003% pa

DK0004718285, (40C), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.6496% pa

DK0009760407, (32D), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.6496% pa

DK0009761488, (33D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.7003% pa

DK0009761561, (43D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.7003% pa

DK0009778888, (21E), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.0920% pa

DK0009778961, (21E), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.0920% pa

DK0009788689, (21G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.4975% pa

DK0009789141, (21H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.2947% pa

DK0009789224, (21H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.2947% pa

Capped bonds

Bonds with 4% cap

DK0004718368, (30C), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.7003% pa

DK0009508822, (22H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.8625% pa

DK0009511883, (22H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.4671% pa

DK0009762296, (32D), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.7003% pa

DK0009796351, (22H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.0920% pa

Capped bonds

Bonds with 3% cap

DK0009515959, (22H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.1224% pa

Capped bonds

Bonds with 2.5% cap

DK0009508749, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.4468% pa

Capped bonds

Bonds with 1.5% cap

DK0009516098, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1108% pa

DK0009526725, (22H), maturity in 2030, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.1427% pa

Capped bonds

Bonds with 1% cap

DK0009523540, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1108% pa

DK0009526055, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1210% pa

Uncapped bonds

DK0009516171, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1615% pa

DK0009516767, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.0743% pa

DK0009516841, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1453% pa

DK0009521684, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1250% pa

DK0009523466, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.2163% pa

DK0009524787, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.0743% pa

DK0009527962, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.2771% pa

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.1090% pa

DK0009519191, (22H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.3010% pa

DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.3010% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment